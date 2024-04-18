Tatarstan hosted an international round table dedicated to Magtymguly Fragi

On 16 April 2024, the International Round table titled “Magtymguly Fragi – the great educator and thinker of the Turkic world” was held at the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The participants and speakers included the President of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan, Professor Rifkat Minnikhanov, employees of the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Russia (Kazan) headed by Consul General Guich Garayev, Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Chinar Rustemova, Turkmen and Tatarstan scientists, writers, poets and literary critics as well as the Consuls General of Türkiye, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan accredited in Kazan.

Before the event, an exhibition of Turkmen cultural heritage showcased elements of national clothing, musical instruments, and books about Turkmen history and culture. The poems of the great enlightener Magtymguly were recited alongside the sounds of the dutar, a traditional Turkmen musical instrument.

The round table touched upon the topics of the shared worldview of Magtymguly and his universal goals, the global significance of the poet’s manuscripts, the humanistic ideas of the Turkmen thinker and how they connect to Tatar historical and cultural thought.

Special attention was paid to his role in strengthening friendly ties between the peoples of those times through the use of cultural diplomacy, which was expressed in his works.

The discussion highlighted the profound influence of the Turkmen poet on Tatar culture and literature. In this vein, Tatarstan scholars proposed the possibility of erecting monuments to Magtymguly Fragi in Kazan and to G. Tukai in Ashgabat, further solidifying the cultural connection.

The event culminated with with a powerful performance. Roza Begalieva, a Turkmen student at Kazan Federal University(Volga Region), recited Magtymguly Fragi’s poem “Gözel sen” (Beauty) in three languages: Turkmen, Russian, and Tatar. ///nCa, 18 April 2024 (in cooperation with the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Kazan)