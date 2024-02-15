International Conference in Bucharest Delves into Magtymguly Fragi’s Legacy: Celebrating Great Turkmen Poet

On February 15, 2024, on the eve of Diplomat’s Day, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania organized an international cultural conference entitled “Magtymguly Fragi – Turkmen educator, thinker and poet of the world” and an exhibition dedicated to the work of the poet, which will last until February 25, 2024 at the National Library of Romania.

The conference was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania, members of Parliament, heads of ministries and departments, rectors of leading higher educational institutions, representatives of academic circles, museums, Chambers of commerce and industry, Turkmen students studying in educational institutions in Romania, and the media.

The speakers noted about the influence of the poet’s creativity in the development of the Turkmen language and literature, Turkmen national identity and statehood, as well as his contribution to the treasury of universal spiritual values. They also discussed the role of Magtymguly Fragi in the development of international and friendly relations not only in the countries of the East, but also in the world as a whole.

The speakers spoke about the poet’s work and his contribution to the treasury of universal spiritual values. They also discussed the role of Magtymguly Fragi in the development of international and friendly relations not only in the countries of the East, but also in the world as a whole.

During the event were shown videos about the life of Magtymguly Fragi and a documentary about Turkmenistan prepared by the Romanian National Television. Students also recited poems by the great classic of Turkmen literature in different languages.

In conclusion, the participants unanimously recognized that the conference made a significant contribution to the deepening and development of international scientific and cultural relations. Participants of the event were given a collection of poems by Magtymguly Fragi in Romanian, bookmarks about the trilingual website “Magtymguly” and souvenirs on the topic.

As part of the conference for the meeting participants was organized the exhibition of books by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov “Youth is the support of the Motherland”, books of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, works by Magtymguly Fragi in different languages, including Romanian, monographs, books, textbooks and scientific articles, also carpets and jewelry, paintings about Turkmenistan and folk art items.

In the musical part of the celebration, the Turkmen side performed in front of the audience with national musical and folklore works on dutar.

At the end of the event was organized a treat with dishes of Turkmen cuisine. ///nCa, 15 February 2024 (photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)