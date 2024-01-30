Book by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov “Youth is the support of the Motherland” presented in Bucharest

On 29 January 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania organized a presentation of the book by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov “Youth is the support of the Motherland” and in honor of declaring 2024 in Turkmenistan as the year “The Fount of the Mind of Magtymguly Fragi”, a literary meeting was held.

The event was attended by representatives of the Embassy of Turkmenistan, Turkmen students and citizens of Turkmenistan living in Romania.

During the presentation of the first work of the head of state was noted its importance in educating the younger generation of Turkmenistan in the spirit of patriotism, which became a valuable source of guide not only for representatives of the younger generation, but also for all citizens of the country.

A detailed exchange of views took place on the announcement of 2024 as the Year of “The Fount of the Mind of Magtymguly Fragi”, which involves holding a number of events at the national and international levels dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi.

Speeches highlighted the enduring significance of Magtymguly Fraghi’s creative genius, his verses woven into the very fabric of global culture. To resonate with the diverse audience, students brought Fraghi’s poetry to life, reciting his timeless words in multiple languages.

The exchange of views between the participants continued during the festive dastarkhan, a traditional Turkmen dining cloth laden with delicious treats. ///nCa, 30 January 2024 (photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)