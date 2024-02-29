Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan: Reproduction of compositions by great Uzbek singers based on the poems of Magtymguly Fragi will take place in Ashgabat

News Central Asia (nCa)

The 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi is widely covered in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Government resolutions adopted in these friendly countries provide for the organization of a number of cultural and educational events dedicated to the study and wide popularization of the rich heritage of the Great Son of the Turkmen people,

as well as a proper assessment of its role and contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

As part of these measures, on March 1-2, 2024, in the building of the Vatan concert hall in Ashgabat, the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, together with the Turkmen individual enterprise “Sanly Khasap”, plans to organize a festive concert “Remembering Teachers”. .

During the event, the promising Turkmen artist Izzat Movlyanov will perform songs and compositions of the great Uzbek singers Sherali Zhuraev, Okhunjon Madaliev, Komiljon Otaniyazov, Bobomurod Khamdamov, Khurshid Rasulov and others, including those written on the poem “Makhtumkuli Fragi”.

The organizers of the event invite all lovers of the work of Magtymguly Fragi to enjoy his poems, sung in songs and compositions of great Uzbek artists.

/// nCa, 29 February 2024 [in cooperation with Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan]

 

