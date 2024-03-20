Turkmenistan and Romania Discuss Cultural Collaboration

On 20 March 2024, Ambassador Annamammet Annayev met with Minister of Culture of Romania Ms. Raluca Turcan at the Ministry of Culture in Romania, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania reports.

The meeting focused on future cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The sides highlighted the importance of the existing bilateral agreement on cultural cooperation, calling this agreement as a positive framework for organizing joint events.

The participation of Romanian delegations in various Turkmen events celebrating the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi this year was also commended.

Minister Turcan expressed Romania’s strong interest in collaborating with Turkmenistan on cultural exchange initiatives. This includes participation in each other’s events and establishing long-term partnerships with Turkmen museums. The possibility of reciprocal visits by music, dance, and theater groups to both capitals was also discussed.

To further strengthen cultural ties between Turkmenistan and Romania, the Turkmen side proposed hosting Romanian Culture Days in Turkmenistan in 2025. Additionally, the Turkmen side suggested building a statue of Magtymguly Fragi in Romania.

The meeting concluded with both parties stressing the importance of cultural diplomacy in fostering the growing relationship between Turkmenistan and Romania. ///nCa, 20 March 2024