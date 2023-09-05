Turkmen Scientists Discover New Handwritten Sources about Magtymguly in Hungary

Turkmen researchers visited Budapest in search of handwritten sources that can enrich the knowledge about the life and work of Magtymguly, the great poet and thinker of the East.

The portal “Turkmenistan: The Golden Age” has reported on the results of the research trip.

Scientific Secretary of the Magtymguly Institute of Language, Literature and National Manuscripts of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan K. Djanbekov and senior researcher of the Department of Manuscript Sources of Turkmen History N. Gylychdurdyev devoted a whole month to work in the library and Information Center of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

Electronic copies of more than 70 manuscripts – valuable sources related to the literature, history and culture of the Turkmen people – were brought by scientists from Hungary to Turkmenistan. Of these, 39 are in Turkmen, 22 are in Persian and 7 are in Arabic.

The collection of the library of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences has more than ten thousand Arabic, Persian and ancient Turkic manuscripts.

The collection of the heritage of Hungarian linguist-Turkologist, ethnographer, and traveler Armin Vambery, housed in the library’s collections, piqued the special interest of Turkmen scientists.

In the 60s of the 19th century, Vambery travelled to Central Asia, Iran, including the Turkmen lands.

In the process of research, it turned out that Vambery received one of the manuscripts with poems directly from the Turkmen. According to available data, it begins with three poems by Magtymguly Fragi, and contains poems by Turkmen classical poets Nurmukhammet Andalip, Meshrep, Misgin.

Specialists from the Magtymguly Institute of Language, Literature, and National Manuscripts carefully examined the manuscript containing the poems of Magtymguly Fraga and obtained a high-quality color electronic copy.

During the work in the manuscript collection of the library and the Information Center of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Turkmen scientists discovered two previously unknown manuscripts related to the legacy of Magtymguly.

Earlier, Turkmen scientists undertook scientific trips to Russia and Uzbekistan.///nCa, 5 September 2023

