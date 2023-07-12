TURKSOY hosted a conference dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi

On 11 July 2023, an international scientific conference dedicated to the literary heritage of Magtymguly Fragi, the great oriental thinker and poet, was hosted by TURKSOY.

Welcoming speeches at the conference were delivered by Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Ankara Mekan Ishankuliyev and Davut Orazsakhedov, Director of the Magtymguly Institute of Language, Literature and National Manuscripts of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.

The event was moderated by the President of the Union of Writers of Eurasia Yakup Omeroglu and the President of the Turkmenistan-Turkey Friendship Association Abdurrahman Guzel.

The conference was attended by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ankara Yerkebulan Sapiyev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Ankara Ruslan Kazakbayev, Deputy Secretary General of TURKSOY Sait Yusuf, Secretary General of the Union of Architects and Engineers of the Turkic World Ilyas Demirci and numerous invited guests.

The speakers at the meeting were scientists, linguists, literary scholars from universities and research institutes of Turkmenistan and Turkey, including Ankara University, Haji Bayram Veli University, the Institute of Language, Literature and National Manuscripts named after Magtymguly.

“The preservation of our values, which make us who we are, and which allow our cultural wealth, which we are proud of, to take root and be preserved in the present, and which will be inherited to future generations, is the most important foundation for maintaining our existence,” said TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev opening the meeting.

“We once again remind Magtymguly Fragi, the pride not only of Turkmenistan, but of the entire Turkic world. His unique poems and philosophy, which he bequeathed to us, continue to guide and inspire our cultural people today,” he continued.

Raev also recalled that the Permanent Council of TURKSOY declared 2024 the “Year of Magtymguly”.

In addition, in 2024, Annau was awarded the title of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic world.

Speaking at the opening of the event, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Ankara, Mekan Ishankuliyev, noted the universal nature of Magtymguly, saying: “The poems of Magtymguly Fragi meet the spiritual needs of not only the Turkmen people, but also of all mankind.”

“The greatest value of Magtymguly Fragi for the Turkmen people is his struggle for the unity of the Turkmen. For a long time, many generations of the Turkmen people have been learning and learning the lessons of unity. Today, under the wise leadership of our President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Magtymguly’s ideas and dreams have become a reality.”

At the end of the forum, Secretary General TURKSOY Sultan Raev presented certificates to the conference participants.

Davut Orazsakhedov, Director of the Magtymguly Institute of Language, Literature and National Manuscripts of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, was awarded the medal “30th Anniversary of TURKSOY”.

After the ceremony, all participants of the conference were offered traditional Turkmen pilaf.///nCa, 12 July 2023 [photo credit – TURKSOY]

