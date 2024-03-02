Turkmenistan Ambassador to Romania met with students in Bucharest

On March 1, 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania hosted a meeting with Turkmen students studying at universities in Bucharest to inform with the tasks and achievements for the development of the state, which were considered on February 9, 2024, at an extended meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, also held on February 22, 2024, under chaired by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Turkmen diplomats during their speeches reported on the successes achieved in 2023 in various fields and expressed confidence in the successful implementation of the priority tasks identified in the Program for the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and investments in 2024, approved by the head of Turkmenistan in the year “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”. Emphasis was also placed on the close attention of the country’s leadership Serdar Berdimuhamedov, also the national Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the issues of Turkmen youth.

Topics such as personnel policy, reforms in agriculture, the development of industry and energy, infrastructure projects, the work of the transport complex, the spheres of culture, science and education were also touched upon. Issues of international cooperation and legislative activities of Turkmenistan were also discussed.

In turn, the students expressed gratitude to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the tireless care and attention paid to Turkmen youth, strengthening the created conditions for protecting the legitimate interests of women, as well as the protection and unity of the family and the interests of the younger generation, as well as for creating conditions for peace, well-being and prosperity for the future generation.

Ambassador A.Annaev, traditionally holding a conversation with compatriots in the spirit of patriotism and spiritual values of the Turkmen people, urged students to study well and become highly qualified specialists in their field. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania, 1 March 2024