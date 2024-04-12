News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan is celebrating Cosmonautics Day on 12 April 2024 – President and National Leader congratulate Kononenko

Turkmenistan is celebrating Cosmonautics Day on 12 April 2024 – President and National Leader congratulate Kononenko

By

Turkmenistan is celebrating Cosmonautics Day today (12 April 2024). The president and the National Leader of Turkmenistan have sent congratulatory messages to Oleg Kononenko, the current commander of ISS.

Kononenko was born in Turkmenistan and received his schooling in the Turkmenabat city of the Lebap province.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said in his message, “You have opened new pages in the history of astronautics. We are proud of your achievements in the study and exploration of outer space.”

The message of the National Leader, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov says, “As a representative of a noble profession, you consistently contribute to the development of modern science, which can improve the life of all humanity.”

A ceremony will be held in Ashgabat to place flowers at the bust of Gagarin, the pioneering cosmonaut of the Soviet Union.

It will take place at the territory of the Department of Education, Science and Culture of the Embassy of the Russian Federation.

The ceremony will begin at 15:30 local time at the address: Saparmurat Turkmenbashi Avenue, 11 (entrance from the 1st park).

The monument to Yuri Gagarin in Ashgabat was inaugurated in April 2021. The bronze bust, created by sculptor Alexei Leonov, depicts the smiling space age pioneer in a spacesuit.

International Aviation and Cosmonautics Day is celebrated annually on April 12 to commemorate the first human flight into space in world history, accomplished by Yuri Gagarin on April 12, 1961. /// nCa, 12 April 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Hero of Turkmenistan Oleg Kononenko Sets Record for Time in Space, Receives Commendation from National Leader
  2. National Leader of Turkmenistan, President of Türkiye exchange Eid greetings in phone call
  3. President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of Turkmen people congratulated Putin on his re-election as President of Russia
  4. People’s Council session held in Turkmenistan – the outcomes of country’s socio-economic development summed up – President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader Arkadag Berdimuhamedov made keynote speeches
  5. President and National Leader of Turkmenistan send messages of condolence to leadership of UAE
  6. Official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan starts
  7. Independence Day Celebrations of Turkmenistan: The president and the national leader of Turkmenistan receive foreign guests
  8. Turkmenistan is committed to expanding trade and economic cooperation with Iran – The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with Iranian FM
  9. International Relations Institute of Turkmenistan to host the final of the Francophonie 2024 and the Award ceremony is on 6 April 2024
  10. Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on 10 April 2024. It will be closed holiday in Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan