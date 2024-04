The National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation on 10 April 2024.

They exchanged greetings and good wishes on the festival of Eid-al-Fitr.

They also discussed some other issues and expressed satisfaction at the growing dynamics of the bilateral relations. /// nCa, 11 April 2024