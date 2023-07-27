President and National Leader of Turkmenistan send messages of condolence to leadership of UAE

President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the National Leader of Turkmenistan, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov have sent separate messages of condolence to President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sad demise of their brother Sheikh Sayyid bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In similar messages, they prayed for the departed soul and wished the family, relatives and friends the courage to bear this irreparable loss. /// nCa, 27 July 2023

#President, #Turkmenistan, #Serdar_Berdimuhamedov, #National_Leader_of_Turkmenistan, #Arkadag_Berdimuhamedov, #condolence, #UAE, #Abu_Dhabi, #Sheikh_Sayyid_bin_Zayed_Al_Nahyan,