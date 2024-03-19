President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of Turkmen people congratulated Putin on his re-election as President of Russia

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent congratulations to Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his re-election as President of Russia.

“Your professionalism and rich political experience will serve to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation. It is gratifying to note the high level of Turkmen-Russian bilateral relations, which clearly reflects the fruitful partnership and close cooperation between our countries in a wide range of areas. In Turkmenistan, we highly appreciate your personal contribution to the development of bilateral ties and express our readiness to work together to further enhance cooperation for the benefit of our peoples,” the President’s message reads.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed in his congratulation: “The strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation is gradually developing and enriching with new content. I’d like to note your personal contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between our countries.”

He expressed confidence that “in the coming years, Turkmen-Russian relations will continue to strengthen in the spirit of mutual trust and respect.”

In Turkmenistan, voting took place at five polling stations in four cities. On 17 March 2024, 2,750 people casted their votes, according to the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 19 March 2024