International Relations Institute of Turkmenistan to host the final of the Francophonie 2024 and the Award ceremony is on 6 April 2024

The grand finale of the Francophonie 2024 competition in Turkmenistan will be held on April 6, 2024 at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This marks the culmination of a series of events that brought together over 1,000 participants.

Did you know that French boasts 321 million speakers across five continents? It ranks as the world’s fifth language and the fourth most used online. From Lebanon to Benin, Canada to Senegal, Romania to Haiti, French serves as a language for communication, education, creativity, and business. Major cities like New York, Lisbon, and Hong Kong also have a significant French-speaking presence.

Francophonie, the global French-speaking community, is experiencing rapid growth. By 2050, projections estimate the number of French speakers to reach a staggering 600 million or even 700 million, primarily driven by demographic trends in Africa.

Every year, 20 March marks International Francophonie Day, a celebration observed in French-speaking and non-French-speaking countries alike. Hundreds of events showcase the vibrant diversity of the Francophonie community.

This year in Turkmenistan, Francophonie events attracted over 1,000 participants:

French language Olympiads in Ashgabat and other regions saw participation from 850 students across 7 cities.

University-level competitions attracted over 200 candidates, including 142 students from three universities: the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages, the Turkmen State University, and the Institute of International Relations.

With the 2024 Olympic Games taking place in Paris, a major French capital, Olympic and Paralympic values became a central theme for Francophonie celebrations this year.

For the first time, the closing ceremony and final competition are being held at the Institute of International Relations. This event is a joint effort by the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, six member and observer countries of the International Organization of la Francophonie (Armenia, France, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Ukraine), UNICEF (French being one of its six official languages), and ten partner companies (TotalEnergie, VINCI, Royal Palace, Lacoste, Alliance / Boutique de Paris, Bossan Concept, Eurocosmetics, La Tartine cafe and Dessange beauty salon).

The upcoming Francophonie Summit in Villers-Cotrets, France, in October 2024, will focus on the theme “Create, innovate, undertake in French.” This highlights the vast potential and dynamism of the French-speaking world, promoting creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship as key drivers of job creation for young people. ///French Institute in Turkmenistan, 5 April 2024