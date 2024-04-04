Official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan starts

News Central Asia (nCa)

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan on an official visit, “Khovar” reports.

The official welcoming ceremony of the high-ranking guest took place on the territory of the Palace of the Nation.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon welcomed the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Meetings and negotiations at a high state level between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are planned during the visit, and a wide range of bilateral cooperation will be discussed.

A package of documents is expected to be signed following the high-level meeting and talks.

During the visit Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will meet with Chairman of the Majlisi Milli Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan Rustami Emomali, Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda. He will aslo take part in a joint concert program of Tajik and Turkmen artists — “Friendship Evening.” ///nCa, 4 April 2024

 

 

