Turkmenistan is committed to expanding trade and economic cooperation with Iran – The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with Iranian FM

On Thursday, 28 March 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Amirabdollahian praised Berdimuhamedov’s contributions to fostering positive dialogue between the two nations.

Chairman Halk Maslahaty stressed the importance of building partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as within the framework of major international organizations.

He commended Iran’s co-sponsorship of the UN resolution establishing 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust,” initiated by Turkmenistan.

Iran occupies an important place in Turkmenistan’s foreign trade turnover, Berdimuhamedov stated.

In this context, the parties expressed their intention to strengthen effective cooperation in such sectors as fuel and energy, transport and communications, construction, and agriculture.

The importance of regular government exchanges at various levels was underscored, facilitating discussions on bilateral and international relations. The National Leader of the Turkmen people reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to expanding mutually beneficial trade and economic partnership with Iran.

The sides touched upon the cooperation in the field of science, education, culture, art and sports.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people expressed hope that the Iranian side will take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi. ///nCa, 29 March 2024

 

 

 

