Hero of Turkmenistan Oleg Kononenko Sets Record for Time in Space, Receives Commendation from National Leader

Hero of Turkmenistan, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko breaks the record for the total duration of human spaceflight, surpassing 1,000 days in orbit.

Currently on his fifth mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Kononenko stands apart from his fellow Russian cosmonauts, most of whom have flown no more than three times. Launched on 15 September 2023, along with Russian Nikolai Chub and American Loral O’Hara, his current expedition will continue until 23 September 2024, solidifying his record-breaking time in space.

National Leader of Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov commended Kononenko’s achievement in a letter, stating: “We in Turkmenistan are immensely proud that our countryman, born and raised on this ancient land, has become an exceptional space explorer, reaching unparalleled heights in his noble profession. Being the first is always an honor, but also carries great responsibility – to society, to country, and in your case, to the world.”

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence in Kononenko’s continued success, saying: “We are certain that you will continue to proudly carry the torch of international cosmonautics as you strive for new achievements.”

He further drew a connection between Kononenko’s accomplishment and the 300th anniversary of Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi, celebrated globally in 2024. He noted Fragi’s message of peace, unity, and the importance of knowledge, values reflected in the peaceful exploration of space for the benefit of humanity.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov concluded by extending an invitation to Kononenko: “Following the completion of your current mission, the people of Turkmenistan would be honored to welcome you to celebrate the anniversary of Magtymguly”. ///nCa, 6 February 2024

 

 

