Eid-al-Fitr (Oraza Bayram) will be celebrated on 10 April 2024 in Turkmenistan. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a presidential decree issued on 8 April, it will be observed as closed holiday in Turkmenistan. All institutions, enterprises and organizations, regardless of their form of ownership, are required to ensure compliance with this decree.

Eid prayers will be offered at the mosques. /// nCa, 9 April 2024