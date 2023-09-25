People’s Council session held in Turkmenistan – the outcomes of country’s socio-economic development summed up – President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader Arkadag Berdimuhamedov made keynote speeches

nCa Report

On Sunday, 24 September 2023, a meeting of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan (People’s Council) was held in Ashgabat under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Khalk Maslahaty session summarized the results of socio-economic development, discussed progress, and announced tasks for the coming period.

The meeting was attended by heads of state authorities, members of the Khalk Maslahaty, deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, heads of ministries and sectoral departments, political parties and public organizations, governors of provinces, districts and cities, members of province, district and city khalk maslahats, honorary elders, representatives of the public from all regions of the country, other invited participants.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov awarded the title of Hero of Turkmenistan

During the meeting of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was awarded the title of Hero of Turkmenistan in a solemn ceremony.

According to the Resolution of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, the head of state was awarded the title Hero of Turkmenistan for his outstanding contributions to strengthening the foundations of Turkmenistan’s national independence and neutrality, promoting the country’s dynamic development, enhancing its international authority, and strengthening cooperation, friendship, and fraternity between states and peoples.

During the session, which was held in three parts, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in a festive sadaka.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Konenko congratulated Turkmenistan from space

During the meeting, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov said that currently Hero of Turkmenistan, instructor-cosmonaut-test pilot of the Russian State Corporation “Roscosmos”, commander of the cosmonaut detachment Oleg Kononenko is flying in outer space.

Kononenko congratulated the Turkmen people on the air.

Addressing the leadership of Turkmenistan, the participants of the meeting, Hero of Turkmenistan Oleg Kononenko congratulated everyone on holding the national forum.

As the cosmonaut stressed, today the Khlak Maslahaty is the most important factor in the strength and inviolability of the Turkmen statehood, independence and neutrality, the stability of the economic system and public institutions, and consequently, the democratic foundations of the country.

It was noted that the supreme representative body of the people’s power plays an important role in the economic and social life of Turkmenistan, actively promotes the policy of “open doors”, strengthening the country’s international relations through the mechanisms of parliamentary diplomacy.

The work of the Khalk Maslahaty naturally strengthens Turkmenistan’s international authority and its role as a recognized center for peacemaking, cooperation, and mutual understanding, Kononenko said.

Oleg Kononenko, a Turkmen-born cosmonaut, expressed special pride in his country’s space successes, and confidence that the Khalk Maslahaty would also prioritize this area.

Award ceremonies

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov presented awards to representatives of the older generation, who were awarded the title of Turkmenistan “Hormatly ilyaşulusy” (Honorary Elder), and women awarded the Order “Zenan kalby” (Heart of a Woman) for conscientious inspired work in various fields, education of youth in the spirit of patriotism and high spiritual and moral values of the nation. Full lists of awardees are published in the official media.

Key points from Arkadag Berdimuhamedov’s speech

Turkmenistan will celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great poet-thinker Magtymguly Fragi at the international level.

National unity, the rule of law, the effectiveness of government institutions and governing bodies, as well as the priority of public opinion are the defining features of the chosen path of Turkmenistan.

The active participation of young people in the economic, political and cultural life of the country, the upbringing of an erudite, educated generation with a broad worldview is a task that is always given special importance at the state level.

The organization of public administration in accordance with the requirements of the time requires professionalism and high abilities from civil servants.

Ensuring food security is another main task of the national economic model.

The country gives a significant place to the development of the “green” economy.

It is necessary to develop a strategy for the development of cities.

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship has sufficient funds to cover the medical expenses of children in need of guardianship.

Highlights from the keynote speech of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

GDP growth has been steadily maintained at 6.2 % since the beginning of the year.

In the current year, it is planned to invest a total of 37.4 billion Manat in the industrial and socio-cultural spheres.

It is necessary to intensify cooperation with foreign countries and with such international financial institutions as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Islamic Development Bank

According to the census results, as of 17 December 2022, the population of the country is 7 million 57 thousand 841 people. There is a need to conduct an appropriate analysis of plans for the coming years and make adjustments, based on the results of the census.

7,607 new jobs have been created this year instead of the planned 2,688.

Completion of the TAPI gas pipeline is among the key priorities of the energy policy.

By the end of this year, investments worth over 545 million Manat will be disbursed during the construction of the Turkmenbashi–Farab and Ashgabat–Dashoguz highways, the bridge over the Garabogaz Bay.

This year, the agricultural sector will absorb investments worth 1.6 billion Manat.

Turkmenistan intends to become a WTO member and provides for significant development of the foreign trade system and logistics structures.

Turkmenistan will continue to improve the social protection of young citizens, support young families, provide them with modern housing, and stimulate entrepreneurial initiatives of young people.

It is necessary to develop a Concept for improving teaching methods in Turkmenistan.

Healthcare: This year, funds worth 2.9 billion Manat have been allocated from the State Budget for this area. 1.9 billion Manat have also been invested in the construction of healthcare institutions.

Turkmenistan stands for ensuring environmental safety and combating climate change. It also supports the new Global Methane Pledge.

Careful preservation of national heritage, historical, cultural and spiritual values, their scientific study and popularization in the world are priorities of state policy.

There is a need to develop the Strategy for the development of science in the country for 2024–2052.

Turkmenistan will prepare new nominations for the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Firmly adhering to the principles of neutrality and non-interference, Turkmenistan advocates the resolution of any contradictions by peaceful, political means.

Parliament: the adoption of new legislative acts and the systematic modernization of laws are urgent issues of our time.

