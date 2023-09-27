Independence Day Celebrations of Turkmenistan: The president and the national leader of Turkmenistan receive foreign guests

Turkmenistan is celebrating the 32nd anniversary of its independence in a grand manner. A large number of foreign guests have arrived to take part in the festivities. Some of them were received by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the national leader of Turkmenistan, Arkadg Berdimuhamedov on 26 September 2023.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the senior adviser on strategic issues of the Japanese company Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Tatsuya Watanabe.

Kawasaki is a partner of the state concerns Turkmenhimiya and Turkmengaz in some mega projects.

The sides discussed the prospects for some new projects, particularly to increase the production of phosphorus, ammonia, urea and gasoline from natural gas.

CARPI Tech (France)

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the General Director of the CARPI Tech company, Francois Tronel, and the honorary president of this company, Alberto Maria Squero.

The president said that special importance is attached to the diversification of the industrial sector, modernization of its infrastructure based on the introduction of high technologies, attraction of advanced foreign experience, in particular, in the field of construction of water supply systems.

Noting that the CARPI Tech company, being one of the world leaders in the production of waterproofing and special underwater gaskets used in reservoirs, taking into account the accumulated positive experience, has good prospects for long-term constructive cooperation. In this regard, the head of Turkmenistan emphasized the readiness of the Turkmen side to consider specific proposals from the company.

CLAAS (Germany)

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Chairman of the joint-stock company CLAAS (Germany), Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, Mrs. Katrina Klaas-Mühlhäuser.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the results of her current visit and planned negotiations will contribute to the expansion of the activities of the CLAAS company in the Turkmen market and, in general, the intensification of business partnerships between Turkmenistan and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Specialized agricultural machinery “CLAAS” has proven itself well in the soil and climatic conditions of Turkmenistan, in two specialized universities of which there are training centers of the German company. In this context, the readiness of the Turkmen side to consider proposals from German partners for further cooperation was confirmed.

The national leader of Turkmenistan, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, also had a meeting with Mrs. Katrina Klaas-Mühlhäuser.

Cifal (France)

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the President of Cifal, Gilles Remy.

Currently, a number of French companies, in close cooperation with Cifal, are successfully operating in Turkmenistan in such areas as construction, the oil and gas sector, and the aviation sector.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that, when implementing a foreign policy strategy aimed at further expanding foreign economic relations, Turkmenistan attaches special importance to attracting advanced foreign experience in the field of information technology, digitalization of agriculture, water-saving and “green” technologies.

Based on this, the interest and readiness of the Turkmen side in further studying the achievements of French companies and considering their specific proposals was noted.

Confirming Cifal’s intention to implement new joint projects, Gilles Remy assured that the company he heads will continue to strictly adhere to the fulfillment of its partnership obligations.

Bouygues (France)

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with the General Director of the Bouygues group of companies, Martin Bouygues.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized that the projects jointly implemented with the Bouygues company are of great importance for the successful implementation of the national urban planning program, strengthening the construction and industrial potential of Turkmenistan.

An exchange of views took place on the activities of the French company, and the possibilities of its participation in the implementation of new joint projects were considered, taking into account the priorities of the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan.

John Deere (USA)

National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the President of the Agriculture Division of the American company John Deere, Mark von Pentz.

Touching on the topic of bilateral cooperation, Hero-Arkadag emphasized that agriculture is one of the most important sectors of the national economy, and ensuring food security is directly related to the well-being of the people.

The talks covered the prospects for fuerther expansion of the partnership between Turkmenistan and John Deere. /// nCa, 27 September 2023

