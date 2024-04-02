Turkmen Businesses Get Exclusive Spotlight in Diplomatic World Business Catalog

The international journal Diplomatic World, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is launching an exclusive business catalog dedicated entirely to Turkmenistan’s private sector, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium reports.

This special issue offers a unique opportunity to:

• Raise awareness: Showcase Turkmen companies’ capabilities to a wider European audience.

• Gain market access: Position Turkmen business for success in the competitive European market.

• Attract investment: Capture the attention of potential European investors.

The directory will feature 20-25 companies covering various sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan. Diplomatic World strives to open new horizons for their development and expansion.

With a print run of thousands, the catalog will be distributed to key figures in European business circles and communities, Turkmenistan’s diplomatic missions across Europe, becoming a valuable tool for establishing contacts and cooperation with European businesses at various business events and trade fairs.

Diplomatic World is influential quarterly, available in both digital and print formats, bridges the gap between politics, diplomacy, business, finance, art, and culture. Its exclusive readership includes heads of state, ambassadors, EU representatives, and global business leaders, making it a powerful platform for connecting with high-level decision-makers.

Turkmen companies and entrepreneurs are invited to participate in the unique project of business catalog. For inquiries and further information, please contact: diplowereld@mail.be ///nCa, 2 April 2024