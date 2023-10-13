Kazakhstan’s business mission to Turkmenistan has become a truly breakthrough, says the President of the Diplomatic Club “Astana”

Recently, a business mission of Kazakhstan headed by Kayyrbolat Sakhmetov, President of the Diplomatic Club “Astana”, visited Turkmenistan. On the sidelines of the visit from 1 to 5 October 2023, preliminary contracts worth US $ 3 million were concluded.

Sakhmetov told about the outcomes of the trip and the prospects of Turkmen-Kazakhstani cooperation in his article published by the information portal Inbusiness.kg Here is the text of the article:

“The business mission organized by the Astana Diplomatic Club with the assistance of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan focused on key issues of trade and economic cooperation – the development of transit potential and logistics, chemical industry and agriculture, closer investment cooperation.

The broad representation of the business delegation is evidenced by the fact that it included 30 Kazakhstani companies operating in various fields.

On the first day of the working trip, the Deputy Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and heads of structural organizations met with representatives of the business delegation of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstan’s side expressed interest in using the transport infrastructure of Turkmenistan as a key transit hub for the export of Kazakhstani goods. In this way, great prospects open up. The role of Ashgabat as a logistics hub is increasing with the growth of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, which last year reached $ 1 billion, doubling compared to 2021.

There are also great opportunities for using the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, which is the shortest route between East Asia and the Persian Gulf countries. Last year, the first container train from Kazakhstan to Turkey was launched, passing through Turkmenistan and Iran. The new logistics solution allows for the journey of over 6,000 kilometers to be completed in just 12 days.

The Turkmen side expressed readiness to create all necessary conditions for the transit of Kazakhstan’s goods through its territory. This provides unique opportunities for strengthening economic ties and expanding trade turnover. In particular, the delegation from Kazakhstan had the opportunity to get acquainted with the activities of the international seaport of Turkmenbashi.

Moreover, we are talking not only about the development of port infrastructure, but also shipbuilding and ship repair facilities. In 2019, the Balkan plant was built on the territory of the port, representing a completely new industry in the economy of Turkmenistan. The plant manufactures various types of vessels, oil tankers, offshore platforms, tugs, and boats. Its range of services also includes the manufacture of boilers and compressors, as well as radiator installations widely used in various industries, agriculture, and greenhouses. The plant also repairs, welds, and paints various types of containers arriving at the international seaport of Turkmenbashi.

There are many opportunities for cooperation in this direction. After all, water transport is the most important component in the development of the Trans–Caspian route. During the visit, Kazakhstani businessmen also met with representatives of the State Commodity Exchange of Turkmenistan.

Prospects of cooperation on a wide range of issues in the field of investment cooperation, partnership in transport, agricultural, medical, construction and chemical production were discussed with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

One of the promising areas of cooperation where the experience of Turkmenistan could be useful to Kazakhstani business is the development of the textile industry. The business delegation got acquainted with the work of the Ashgabat textile cluster, studied the production cycle that turns raw materials into high-quality terry and cotton fabrics.

In addition, Kazakhstani entrepreneurs visited the unique GTL plant for the production of ecological gasoline from natural gas.

Another important item in the work program was a meeting with the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. The parties discussed issues related to the development of trade and hosting joint events in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

As the results of the visit show, the business mission has become a truly breakthrough. The entrepreneurs of the two countries outlined points of mutual interest, noting great opportunities for the development of partnerships in various industries.”

The Diplomatic Club "Astana" is a unique platform for strengthening partnerships between representatives of the diplomatic corps, government officials, the Kazakhstani business community, public organizations, and creative intellectuals. Established in July 2018, the Club's diplomatic and cultural activities include providing informational and organizational support to its members, as well as holding open and closed events.

