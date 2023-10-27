News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Diplomatic Club “Astana” Organizes Business Mission to Turkmenistan

Diplomatic Club “Astana” Organizes Business Mission to Turkmenistan

By

The Diplomatic Club “Astana” is organizing a business mission for Kazakhstani entrepreneurs to Turkmenistan from 28 November to 2 December 2023.

The business mission will visit the cities of Turkmenabad, Mary, Ashgabat, and Turkmenbashi. Meetings are planned with members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan in each of these regions.

The program also includes:

  • Getting insights on the potential of the regions and visiting leading enterprises
  • A visit to the State Commodity Exchange of Turkmenistan
  • A tour of the Avaza tourist zone
  • Visits to special economic zones and the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi

The organizer of the business mission notes that it opens up many opportunities for the exchange of experience and exploration of promising areas for the development of business cooperation.

In early October 2023, a business mission from Kazakhstan headed by Kaiyrbolat Sakhmetov, President of the Diplomatic Club “Astana”, visited Turkmenistan. As a result, preliminary contracts worth $3 million were concluded. ///nCa, 27 October 2023

 

#Turkmen-Kazakhstan_relations, #Kazakhstan, #Turkmenistan, #business_mission, #Diplomatic_Club_Astana

Related posts:

  1. Kazakhstan’s business mission to Turkmenistan has become a truly breakthrough, says the President of the Diplomatic Club “Astana”
  2. Russian business mission to visit Turkmenistan
  3. Libyan DIplomatic Mission in Turkmenistan Joins Opposition, Flying TNC Flag
  4. Kyrgyzstan to send business mission to Ashgabat
  5. Second UNESCO Club opened in Turkmenistan
  6. Samara Region of Russia to present its business potential in Turkmenistan
  7. Astana prepares for tough schedule of high events in mid-October
  8. US business mission to visit Ashgabat early December
  9. CIS to send Observer Mission for parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan
  10. Central Asian countries condemn the terrorist attack near the Russian diplomatic mission in Kabul
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan