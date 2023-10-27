Diplomatic Club “Astana” Organizes Business Mission to Turkmenistan

The Diplomatic Club “Astana” is organizing a business mission for Kazakhstani entrepreneurs to Turkmenistan from 28 November to 2 December 2023.

The business mission will visit the cities of Turkmenabad, Mary, Ashgabat, and Turkmenbashi. Meetings are planned with members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan in each of these regions.

The program also includes:

Getting insights on the potential of the regions and visiting leading enterprises

A visit to the State Commodity Exchange of Turkmenistan

A tour of the Avaza tourist zone

Visits to special economic zones and the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi

The organizer of the business mission notes that it opens up many opportunities for the exchange of experience and exploration of promising areas for the development of business cooperation.

In early October 2023, a business mission from Kazakhstan headed by Kaiyrbolat Sakhmetov, President of the Diplomatic Club “Astana”, visited Turkmenistan. As a result, preliminary contracts worth $3 million were concluded. ///nCa, 27 October 2023

