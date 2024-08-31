Pixel 9: A New Era of Power, Brilliance, and Diversity

Tamir Shakirov

On August 13, Google unveiled its latest smartphone lineup, the Pixel 9 series, offering a diverse range of options to cater to various needs. The series includes the standard Pixel 9, the compact yet feature-packed Pixel 9 Pro, the expansive Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the innovative foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Key Features and Upgrades

A standout feature of the Pixel 9 series is the powerful Google Tensor G4 processor, which delivers significant performance improvements. The series also boasts enhanced camera capabilities, including advanced sensors and computational photography techniques for capturing stunning images and videos.

Pixel 9 Specifications

Pixel 9: 6.3-inch display, 60-120 Hz refresh rate, 50MP + 48MP dual rear cameras, 10.5MP front camera, 12/128 or 12/256GB storage, 4700mAh battery.

Pixel 9 Pro: 6.3-inch display, 1-120 Hz refresh rate, 50MP + 48MP + 48MP triple rear cameras, 42MP front camera, 16/128 to 16/1024GB storage, 4700mAh battery.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Similar to the Pixel 9 Pro, but with a larger display, slightly heavier weight, and a larger battery (5060mAh).

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Foldable design with a 6.24-inch external display and an 8-inch internal display, 48MP + 10.5MP + 10.8MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, 16/256 or 16/512GB storage, 4650mAh battery.

This year, Google has significantly improved the screen of a foldable smartphone. Both displays have increased and become brighter. However, the camera has not acquired the resolution of full-fledged flagships, and according to the size of the sensors, we can say that they were borrowed from Pixel models two years ago.

Availability and Pricing

Pre-orders for the Pixel 9 series began on August 13, with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL becoming available on August 22. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are scheduled to launch on September 4.

The Pixel 9 series offers a significant upgrade over its predecessors, with improved performance, camera capabilities, and display quality. However, the starting prices have increased:

Pixel 9: Starting from $799

Pixel 9 Pro: Starting from $999

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Starting from $1099

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Starting from $1799 ///nCa, 31 August 2024