International Magazine “Diplomatic World” told about the Turkmen Alabai

“Turkmen Alabai dogs: a symbol of loyalty and strength” – under this heading, an article about Turkmen dogs of the Alabai breed, prepared by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium, was published in the new issue of the international magazine “Diplomatic World”.

The article is rather than just about a dog, it highlights the cultural value of the Turkmen people, since Alabai have been serving people for many millennia, being famous for their courage and devotion.

“A proud and fearless defender, the Turkmen Alabai is considered one of the most ancient dog breeds, whose age ranges from about 3-6,000 years,” the article notes.

The article also sheds light on the history of the breed. The natural region of the formation of the breed are the territories of the Asian continent from the Caspian Sea in the west to the modern border with China in the east.

“Since ancient times, due to natural conditions, the local population had been engaged in nomadic cattle breeding. Tribes needed a dedicated defender who could do a good service, protecting homes and caravans, flocks of sheep and livestock from attack by predators such as wolves and bears, as well as to guard their homes from thieves and other intruders. Harsh climatic conditions, constant struggle with predators have shaped the appearance and tempered the character of the Turkmen Alabai,” the article emphasizes.

Numerous archaeological finds proves to the social value of the Turkmen alabai since ancient times – these are terracotta figurines of alabai from Altyndepe, drawings of alabai footprint on the bricks of the Shehrislam monument dating from the X-XIV centuries, reflection in carpet ornamentation, wall paintings of the ancient Jeytun agricultural culture.

Nowadays, thanks to the efforts undertaken by Turkmenistan both at the national and international levels, a lot of work is being done to popularize the Turkmen shepherd dog. In 2020, the Association “Turkmen Alabai” was established, which consists of representatives of 25 countries of the world. Turkmenistan also intends to include the national traditions of breeding Alabai dogs in the UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

The international magazine "Diplomatic World", published quarterly in digital and printed form, covers current events and trends in world politics, diplomacy, business and financial affairs, art and culture. The high-level readership of the magazine includes Ambassadors, Heads of State, representatives from EU institutions and CEOs of leading multinational companies, leading think tanks.

