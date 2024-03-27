News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Doors to the world of public diplomacy: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels welcomes European students

Doors to the world of public diplomacy: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels welcomes European students

By

Ambassador to Belgium talks about public diplomacy strategies at a meeting with European students

On 26 March 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels opened its doors to students/undergraduates and teaching staff from the University of Lille (French public research university based in Lille, Hauts-de-France), emphasizing the desire of the diplomatic mission to strengthen its efforts in the field of public diplomacy.

Ambassador Sapar Palvanov held a detailed briefing for the guests, focusing on Turkmenistan’s priorities, as well as the country’s methods of combining traditional and innovative diplomatic practices to promote its rich cultural heritage and progressive policies to a wide European audience.

The head of the Turkmen diplomatic mission discussed the active interaction of the embassy on media platforms and its openness to cooperation with various European media. As the envoy explained, this approach is part of a broader effort to involve the media in the embassy’s activities, from political to cultural events, which contributes to increased transparency and a deeper understanding of Turkmenistan’s public values and priorities.

One of the key strategies highlighted by Palvanov is the accreditation system for media platforms in Turkmenistan, which allows for comprehensive coverage of state events, improving the country’s international image. Moreover, the Ambassador mentioned the publication of books, including the recent work of the President of Turkmenistan on the historical city of Anau – the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024 – demonstrating the country’s use of literature as a bridge linking cultures and promoting international friendship.

The Ambassador highlighted the nationwide celebration of the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet and philosopher, Magtymguly Fragi, as a key initiative. The briefing showcased videos featuring cultural exhibitions, events and a poetry challenge organized by the Turkmen Embassy in Brussels. These visuals served as illustrations of the Embassy’s innovative approach to cultural diplomacy, aiming to captivate a global audience.

The briefing also touched upon Turkmenistan’s interaction with the European Union, highlighting the active dialogue with EU institutions. As the Turkmen diplomat noted, such interactions are crucial for promoting mutual understanding and cooperation on a wide range of issues, from enriching cultural dialogue to harmonizing political strategies. The recent successful visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov to Brussels and his meetings with representatives of the EU and Belgium were also mentioned.

The Ambassador’s briefing showcased Turkmenistan’s multifaceted approach to public diplomacy and its efforts to build strong relations with the European community.

The event culminated in a fun and engaging interactive quiz, allowing students to test their knowledge of Turkmenistan’s culture and traditions. This provided a unique opportunity for friendly competition and further solidified the positive engagement with the audience.///nCa, 27 March 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan showcases policy priorities and cultural heritage at Brussels embassy briefing
  2. Celebrating cultural ties: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels demonstrates the rich heritage of the nation
  3. Turkmenistan Embassy in Brussels Celebrates Great Poet Magtymguly with Creative Challenge
  4. A workshop on gender-sensitive communication was organised for government officials and representatives of public organizations in Turkmenistan
  5. Turkmenistan-European Union Joint Committee to meet by the end of year
  6. The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan held virtual event “UAE welcomes everyone to Expo 2020 Dubai”
  7. The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan hosted a Press Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the European Union and Turkmenistan
  8. President of Turkmenistan welcomes the newly appointed Ambassador of India
  9. Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium Ignites Cultural Inspiration in Eindhoven
  10. UNRCCA Preventive Diplomacy Academy and the British Embassy in Turkmenistan discussed climate change issues with youth leaders
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan