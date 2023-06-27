News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » The Institute “Diplomatic World” from Brussels sent a video message on the eve of the opening of the city of Arkadag

The Institute “Diplomatic World” from Brussels sent a video message on the eve of the opening of the city of Arkadag

By

Barbara Dietrich, Director General and founder of the Diplomatic World Institute based in Brussels, as well as Alberto Turkstra, an expert on Central Asia and project manager of this institution, visited the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium today on the eve of their departure to Turkmenistan to attend the opening ceremony of Arkadag city.

Representatives of “Diplomatic World” recorded their short video messages in German and English. They expressed their enthusiasm about the trip and the upcoming event.

Alberto Turkstra highlighted the innovative and visionary nature of the Arkadag city project. He highly appreciated this as a unique project not only for Turkmenistan, but also for the Central Asian region as a whole. “The project is a key component of SDG 2030, in particular Goal 11, which is aimed at improving the resilience and sustainable development of cities,” the expert added.

Turkstra believes that the new city project will set a new standard for the region and beyond. It includes the best practices related to automation and digitalization, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the development of the city.

It is noteworthy that the upcoming visit of Barbara Dietrich and Alberto Turkstra to Turkmenistan is evidence of international interest in the Arkadag city project.

The opening of Arkadag promises to be an exciting event, and participants from all over the world are willing to see what awaits this innovative project in the future. The leadership of “Diplomatic World” are just two of the many people who are looking forward to becoming a part of this historic moment.

Video Message by Barbara Dietrich is available here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuAI1MIsAPj/?igshid=NjI5MGFhZTA1Yw==

Video Message by Alberto Turkstra is availabe here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuAKHessFwU/?igshid=NjI5MGFhZTA1Yw==

 

///nCa, 27 June 2023 [in cooperation with Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium]

Related posts:

  1. Arkadag city declared a city of national importance in Turkmenistan
  2. SerdarGB led the groundbreaking ceremony of II phase of the smart-city Arkadag – Arkadag city will open on 29 June
  3. Second stage of Arkadag city project presented
  4. Turkmenistan joins the Group of Friends for Sustainable Urbanization to advance the Arkadag city project through multilateral platforms
  5. Arkadag City – more details about the smart city
  6. Arkadag City of Turkmenistan – Global Prototype of a Sustainable City
  7. A mosque and madrasah to be built in the new city of Arkadag – Charity account opened for the project
  8. Leadership of Turkmenistan receives OSCE Secretary General – Arkadag city and Turkmenbashi Port awarded certificates
  9. Experience of Tatarstan Innopolis may be replicated in the development of the smart city of Arkadag in Turkmenistan 
  10. International Magazine “Diplomatic World” told about the Turkmen Alabai
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan