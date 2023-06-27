The Institute “Diplomatic World” from Brussels sent a video message on the eve of the opening of the city of Arkadag

Barbara Dietrich, Director General and founder of the Diplomatic World Institute based in Brussels, as well as Alberto Turkstra, an expert on Central Asia and project manager of this institution, visited the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium today on the eve of their departure to Turkmenistan to attend the opening ceremony of Arkadag city.

Representatives of “Diplomatic World” recorded their short video messages in German and English. They expressed their enthusiasm about the trip and the upcoming event.

Alberto Turkstra highlighted the innovative and visionary nature of the Arkadag city project. He highly appreciated this as a unique project not only for Turkmenistan, but also for the Central Asian region as a whole. “The project is a key component of SDG 2030, in particular Goal 11, which is aimed at improving the resilience and sustainable development of cities,” the expert added.

Turkstra believes that the new city project will set a new standard for the region and beyond. It includes the best practices related to automation and digitalization, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the development of the city.

It is noteworthy that the upcoming visit of Barbara Dietrich and Alberto Turkstra to Turkmenistan is evidence of international interest in the Arkadag city project.

The opening of Arkadag promises to be an exciting event, and participants from all over the world are willing to see what awaits this innovative project in the future. The leadership of “Diplomatic World” are just two of the many people who are looking forward to becoming a part of this historic moment.

Video Message by Barbara Dietrich is available here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuAI1MIsAPj/?igshid=NjI5MGFhZTA1Yw==

Video Message by Alberto Turkstra is availabe here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuAKHessFwU/?igshid=NjI5MGFhZTA1Yw==

///nCa, 27 June 2023 [in cooperation with Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium]