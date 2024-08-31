News Central Asia (nCa)

Embassy of Israel presents support material to organizations for elderly and disabled persons in Turkmenistan

The embassy of Israel has presented some support material and gifts to the organizations for the disabled and elderly people in Turkmenistan.

Ambassador Ismail Khaldi of Israel visited on 30 August 2024 the Society of the blind and deaf of Turkmenistan, Rehabilitation center for disabled people of Turkmenistan and the Center for the elderly in Ashgabat.

The support and gift items included stationery items, construction materials, 3 doors and sanitary, and washing machine.

This event was organized by the Embassy of the State of Israel in Turkmenistan, and supported by MASHAV, Israel’s agency for international Development & Cooperation to support vulnerable groups in society. /// nCa, 31 August 2024

 

 

