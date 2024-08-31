News Central Asia (nCa)

Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan hosts reception to mark Victory Day

The embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan hosted on 30 August 2024 a reception to mark the Victory Day.

The ambassador of Türkiye, Ahmet Demirok, and the Military Attaché of Türkiye, Colonel Mehmat Yildiz spoke on the occasion.

Victory Day (Zafer Bayramı), also known as Turkish Armed Forces Day (Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri Günü), is a public holiday in Türkiye commemorating the decisive victory in the Battle of Dumlupınar, on 30 August 1922.

The holiday commemorates the decisive victory in the Battle of Dumlupınar, the last battle in the Greco-Turkish War, on 30 August 1922. Following the battle, Greek military presence in Anatolia ended. Victory Day has been celebrated as an official holiday since 1926, and was first celebrated on 30 August 1923. /// nCa, 31 August 2024

Here are some pictures from the event:

 

 

