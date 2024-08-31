News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » TIF 2024: Investing in the future

TIF 2024: Investing in the future

By

On 10-11 September, Ashgabat will become a center of attraction for investors and experts worldwide. Turkmenistan is opening the doors to the grand TIF 2024 Investment Forum, where the most pressing issues of the country’s and the region’s economic development will be discussed. The Forum is organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

TIF 2024 will be a platform for presentation of Turkmenistan’s investment opportunities, including in such promising areas as energy, transportation and communications, agriculture and digital economy. Delegates will have a unique opportunity to establish business contacts with representatives of government agencies, big business and international financial institutions.Confirmed speakers include a diverse range of experts such as Sergey Glazyev, Minister for Integration and Macroeconomics, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC); Francesco La Camera, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); Peter Sachse – Vise President CIS, John Deere Walldorf International GmbH; Anna Varjanik – Legal Officer, WTO Accession Division, WTO Secretariat; Daria Karman – Trade Facilitation and Business Policy Officer, International Trade Center (ITC); Kabir Jurazoda – Director, Institute for Regional Economic Cooperation of Central Asia, Central Asia and many others. 

The Forum will serve as a catalyst for establishing international cooperation, and meetings of the management of international business with representatives of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan will allow the country to fully disclose its investment potential, fostering collaboration and further development of mutually beneficial partnerships.

TIF 2024 opens wide prospects for Turkmen entrepreneurs: attraction of foreign investments, fruitful networking, export of products and services, as well as study of best practices.  

Over 350 delegates from 35 countries have already registered to participate in TIF 2024.

For participation please register to the Forum until September 3 on the event’s official website.

///nCa, 31 August 2024 (Material provided by the TIF 2024 Organizing Committee)

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. International Investment Forum and Exhibition (TIF 2024) will be held in Ashgabat on September 19 – 20, 2024
  2. TIF 2024: New Horizons of Cooperation
  3. The multiplier effect of investing in health
  4. Registration for the Turkmenistan Investment Forum is now open
  5. Boosting Turkmen-Japanese Ties: Business Forum Planned in 2024
  6. Paris to host Turkmen Energy Investment Forum (TEIF 2024) on 24-25 April 2024
  7. Advanced technologies, “green” energy, construction of “smart” cities – Turkmenistan and Germany explores the potential for future cooperation
  8. Delegation of Turkmenistan and Turkmenistan-USA Business Council Discuss 2024 Cooperation Agenda
  9. Qatar hosted 3rd Arab-Central Asia Economic Forum
  10. Central Asian countries seek to boost digital economy cooperation – Central Asia’s GDP is growing faster than the world economy
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan