TIF 2024: Investing in the future

On 10-11 September, Ashgabat will become a center of attraction for investors and experts worldwide. Turkmenistan is opening the doors to the grand TIF 2024 Investment Forum, where the most pressing issues of the country’s and the region’s economic development will be discussed. The Forum is organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

TIF 2024 will be a platform for presentation of Turkmenistan’s investment opportunities, including in such promising areas as energy, transportation and communications, agriculture and digital economy. Delegates will have a unique opportunity to establish business contacts with representatives of government agencies, big business and international financial institutions.Confirmed speakers include a diverse range of experts such as Sergey Glazyev, Minister for Integration and Macroeconomics, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC); Francesco La Camera, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); Peter Sachse – Vise President CIS, John Deere Walldorf International GmbH; Anna Varjanik – Legal Officer, WTO Accession Division, WTO Secretariat; Daria Karman – Trade Facilitation and Business Policy Officer, International Trade Center (ITC); Kabir Jurazoda – Director, Institute for Regional Economic Cooperation of Central Asia, Central Asia and many others.

The Forum will serve as a catalyst for establishing international cooperation, and meetings of the management of international business with representatives of ministries and departments of Turkmenistan will allow the country to fully disclose its investment potential, fostering collaboration and further development of mutually beneficial partnerships.

TIF 2024 opens wide prospects for Turkmen entrepreneurs: attraction of foreign investments, fruitful networking, export of products and services, as well as study of best practices.

Over 350 delegates from 35 countries have already registered to participate in TIF 2024.

For participation please register to the Forum until September 3 on the event’s official website.

///nCa, 31 August 2024 (Material provided by the TIF 2024 Organizing Committee)