Armenia’s business mission to Almaty: Strengthening economic ties and new transport routes via Turkmenistan and Iran

Almaty recently hosted an important event for business cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia — 50 Armenian entrepreneurs visited Kazakhstan with a business mission. The event, organized by the Diplomatic Club “Astana” in collaboration with the embassies of both countries, was aimed at strengthening constructive dialogue between the countries, creating additional opportunities for building business ties, discussing specific joint projects and developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

The key event of the business mission was a Kazakh-Armenian Business Forum. This gathering brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from both nations to discuss strategies for strengthening trade and economic ties, harnessing transit and transport potential, and identifying promising areas to realize the vast potential of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia.

At the talks between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, held in Yerevan in April, the sides announced their intention to bring bilateral cooperation between the countries to a new level. The Kazakh-Armenian Business Forum in Almaty is one of the most effective tools to achieve this goal.

As Nursultan Shokanov, Director of the Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs “Atameken” of Almaty, emphasized at the opening of the forum, Kazakhstan is a country whose economy is largely determined by its geography, vast territory and rich resources. The crossing of two major borders — with Russia and China — opens up broad prospects for the development of logistics, transport and technology within the framework of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

Nursultan Shokanov highlighted the promising potential of Almaty. He emphasized the city’s rapid growth in three key sectors: tourism, creative industries, and IT, as well as manufacturing. Shokanov outlined the various mechanisms available to support businesses and investors, including assistance with project development, consultations, legal protection, B2B matchmaking, and partner sourcing.

A significant focus was placed on cooperation in the transport and logistics sector. Kazakhstan is actively investing in infrastructure development in this area. Key initiatives include the new China-Europe railway route through Kazakhstan, the expansion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM), the modernization of highways for improved connectivity within the country and with neighboring regions, and the development of logistics hubs.

Asel Sydykova, Chairman of the Union of Automobile Carriers and Forwarders of Kazakhstan, invited Armenian logistics professionals to collaborate on developing logistics routes between Central Asia and Armenia. She underscored the importance of reducing transportation times and tariffs. Sydykova highlighted that Armenia’s participation in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) could significantly expand transit opportunities for cargo transportation towards Central Asia and China.

Kazakhstan has expressed interest in developing cooperation with Armenia not only on a bilateral level but also within the broader context of Central Asia and the South Caucasus. This region presents immense potential for collaboration in trade and economic, transport and transit, energy, and other sectors. However, achieving full-fledged cooperation necessitates a stable environment and lasting peace in the region. Kazakhstan has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to promote peace, including providing a platform for the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to discuss the preparation of a peace treaty.

Armenian business representatives expressed their appreciation for Kazakhstan’s efforts to improve its business climate and confirmed their keen interest in fostering closer cooperation with the country.

“We came with specific projects. There is a desire to invest in trade and logistics centers here in Kazakhstan. I was amazed by the support measures for businessmen that Kazakhstan provides. I think many businessmen from our network will be interested in taking advantage of this,” said Hayk Margaryan, Chairman of the Trade and Investment Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce of Armenia.

An important point of the business mission program was a visit to the International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation “Khorgos”, where Armenian businessmen also intend to open their representative office and a trade center.

“The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Armenia is interested in developing, first of all, the export of our country. We are currently implementing a rather interesting project – the creation of representative offices in the world – Armenian trading houses. The Chamber took over the functionality of the operators of this project. What is its essence? A national export trading house has been established in Armenia, which buys products from small and medium-sized exporters: we work with fruits, with well-known brands and, accordingly, we assemble goods and ship them by road. We are currently working with Russia, Moldova, Turkmenistan, Bulgaria and, accordingly, our visit here is to find partners in Kazakhstan. There are already preliminary developments. And by increasing the turnover of goods, we will fulfill the targets that the leaders of our countries have set for us,” Karen Ivanov, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Armenia, outlined the position of business cooperation.

During their visit to the International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation, the Armenian delegation was treated to a comprehensive tour of the Khorgos-Eastern Gate Special Economic Zone, featuring presentations on various industries and investment opportunities. The guests also visited the newly established Nurly Zhol checkpoint on the border of Kazakhstan and China, which is a key component of the Western Europe — Western China highway infrastructure.

Armenia’s participation in the activities of the ICBC Khorgos will significantly boost trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, leading to increased trade turnover and transit cargo transportation. The initiative for a route connecting Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan, which was proposed at the Kazakh-Armenian Business Forum in Yerevan, is already being implemented. The inclusion of Khorgos in this route presents new opportunities for Armenian exporters, including access to the Chinese market, and contributes to the development of new transport links with Central Asia.

It should be recalled that the current business mission is the second one organized by the Astana Diplomatic Club as part of strengthening business ties between Kazakhstan and Armenia. The first trip of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs to Yerevan was organized in the spring of this year, and now a business tour of Armenian businessmen to Almaty has been successfully held.

“We are very glad that this business forum was held here. We believe that Almaty is a city of business, it has huge potential, large markets, investment opportunities, and a production base. Relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia are on the rise, trade is growing every year. Events such as the business mission and forum organized by us contribute to a better understanding of our markets and opportunities for cooperation,” said Kayyrbolat Sakhmetov, President of the Diplomatic Club “Astana”. ///nCa, 31 August 2024 (in cooperation with the Diplomatic Club “Astana”)