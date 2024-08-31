UNDP Supports the Implementation of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 29 August 2024: Within the framework of the UNDP project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza,” a working meeting at the national level on issues related to climate change was held in Ashgabat on August 29. The meeting was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and attended by representatives from various ministries and state agencies of the country.

The purpose of the working meeting was to inform representatives of various ministries and agencies about the process of preparing the Turkmenistan’s Fourth National Communication (NC4) and First Biennial Update Report (BUR1) under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Additionally, the meeting discussed the implementation of Turkmenistan’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) within the framework of the Paris Agreement. The participants also discussed issues related to the implementation of the Global Methane Pledge and preparations for Turkmenistan’s participation in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP 29), scheduled for November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The working meeting aimed to contribute to effective alignment of the efforts of Turkmenistan’s government agencies in the joint projects with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the field of climate change. This will provide a new impetus to the promotion and successful fulfillment of Turkmenistan’s obligations under global climate agreements.

***

As the leading UN agency for international development, UNDP operates in 170 countries and territories to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.

In Turkmenistan, UNDP implements one of the largest environmental programs and remains a key development partner for major international funds such as the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF). Together with the Government of Turkmenistan and development partners, UNDP supports the country’s commitments under Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) and assists in integrating environmental issues into national and sectoral plans and strategies, as well as implementing programs that enhance national resilience and the capacity to adapt to the adverse effects of climate change. ///nCa, 31 August 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)