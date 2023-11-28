Strengthening Diplomatic Ties: Turkmen Students and Teachers Train at UAE Diplomatic Academy

A group of eight students and two teachers from the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan took part in the diplomatic training program in Abu-Dhabi on “International relations: politics, culture and economy of the UAE”, which was organized with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The training course included lectures on the achievements of the host country in the political, economic, commercial, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and technical spheres. During the lectures, such themes as water and environmental issues, the development of transport corridors and energy were highlighted.

Dr. Diana Francis from Khalifa University acted as one of the experienced lecturers. The topic of her speech was predetermined by climate change and the tasks of the 28th meeting of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28), to be held in the United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12. The importance of holding this summit was discussed in detail.

The subsequent training was opened by Khalfan Alsuwaidi, Head of the Department of European and American Policy at the UAE Foreign Ministry. His lecture was devoted to the domestic policy and foreign policy strategy of the UAE. Then the special training course was continued on the topic “Geopolitics of the Middle East: diplomatic and strategic perspective”. This lecture was delivered by the professor of the Academy, Dr. Muhammad Olimat.

The next academic day of students of the Turkmen university was held under the mentorship of Professor Dr. Damyana Bakarjieva, who gave a detailed lecture on the UAE economy. The final training program was a special course on the UAE history and culture, which was conducted by Dr. Hessa Murosidi.

Summing up the results of the training, the Turkmen side also made a number of proposals, including:

• organization of lectures on the outcomes of COP-28;

• organization of short-term training for students from the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan during 2024.

• introduction of information material received by the Turkmen delegation in the educational and administrative activities of the Institute of International Relations;

• organization of joint distance learning under the mentorship of representatives of the teaching staff of partner universities of both countries.

Following the lecture course, Turkmen students studying international journalism conducted interviews with their mentors in English and Arabic.

The participants of the training program from Turkmenistan were awarded special certificates.

A rich cultural program was organized for the representatives of Turkmenistan, which included sightseeing tours to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Kazar Al Watan Palace and the Kazar Al Hasan Palace, the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum. ///nCa, 28 November 2023