Experts from Belgium-based Diplomatic World Institute share their impressions of Arkadag city opening ceremony

Barbara Dietrich, CEO and founder of the Diplomatic World Magazine and Institute based in Brussels, attended the opening ceremony of Arkadag city in Turkmenistan on 29 June 2023. In short conversation with nCa she highlighted the enthusiasm of Turkmen people and praised the concept of country’s first smart city.

Alberto Turkstra, an expert on Central Asia and project manager, also shared his impressions of the opening ceremony of Arkadag city.

The international magazine “Diplomatic World”, published quarterly in digital and printed form, covers current events and trends in world politics, diplomacy, business and financial affairs, art and culture. The high-level readership of the magazine includes Ambassadors, Heads of State, representatives from EU institutions and CEOs of leading multinational companies, leading think tanks.

The Diplomatic World Institute is a sister to the Diplomatic World Magazine (Holding). This think tank is registered at UN DESA’s Civil Society Database. It is an interface between culture and commerce, interlinking Politics, Diplomacy, Business and Finance, Economics and Cultural Diplomacy. ///nCa, 29 June 2023