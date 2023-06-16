Turkmen envoy met in the Netherlands with the world’s major manufacturer of marine technologies

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov met with Jan-Peter Klaver, CEO of Royal IHC, world’s largest manufacturer of marine technologies.

Turkmen envoy visited the company’s training center and industrial facility located in Kinderdijk, the Netherlands.

The Ambassador discussed with the Dutch businessman the prospects and opportunities for deepening bilateral business cooperation between the company and the State Committee for Water Resources of Turkmenistan.

Based on successful experience of cooperation, the head of the company called Turkmenistan a reliable business partner and showed desire to implement new joint projects.

Royal IHC is a leading supplier of maritime technology and expert craftsmanship, with experience going back to the mid-17th century.

https://www.royalihc.com/

///nCa, 16 June 2023 [photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium]

 

 

#Turkmenistan, #Royal_IHC, #Sapar_Palvanov, #Netherlands

