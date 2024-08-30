Turkmenistan, Afghanistan sign four documents related to TAPI, TAP, Railways

The Afghan delegation led by the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Products of Afghanistan Hussein Badri, had a meeting on 30 August 2024 in Ashgabat.

The Turkmen side was represented by several deputy prime ministers, ministers, and other senior officials.

The expanded talks led to the signing of four documents:

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and the Afghan state company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat on cooperation in the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan electricity lines project (TAP);

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkmendemiryollary Agency of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan on cooperation in the construction of facilities to be built at the Turgundi railway station;

– Work plan for the 22-kilometer section of the Turgundi-Sanabar railway segment of the Turgundi-Herat railway line, the construction of which is planned between the Turkmendemiryollary Agency of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan;

– Agreement between TAPI Pipeline Company Limited and the Host Government on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project in Afghanistan.

Earlier, on 29 August 2024, a meeting of the board of directors of TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project) was held in Ashgabat. The Turkmen side and the Afghan delegation discussed the key aspects of the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project and prospects for the development of the fuel and energy complex (FEC) of Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 30 August 2024