News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan, Afghanistan sign four documents related to TAPI, TAP, Railways

Turkmenistan, Afghanistan sign four documents related to TAPI, TAP, Railways

By

The Afghan delegation led by the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Products of Afghanistan Hussein Badri, had a meeting on 30 August 2024 in Ashgabat.

The Turkmen side was represented by several deputy prime ministers, ministers, and other senior officials.

The expanded talks led to the signing of four documents:

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and the Afghan state company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat on cooperation in the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan electricity lines project (TAP);

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkmendemiryollary Agency of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan on cooperation in the construction of facilities to be built at the Turgundi railway station;

– Work plan for the 22-kilometer section of the Turgundi-Sanabar railway segment of the Turgundi-Herat railway line, the construction of which is planned between the Turkmendemiryollary Agency of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Public Works of Afghanistan;

– Agreement between TAPI Pipeline Company Limited and the Host Government on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project in Afghanistan.

Earlier, on 29 August 2024, a meeting of the board of directors of TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project) was held in Ashgabat. The Turkmen side and the Afghan delegation discussed the key aspects of the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project and prospects for the development of the fuel and energy complex (FEC) of Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 30 August 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan signs documents related to TAPI pipeline and TAP energy corridor
  2. Afghanistan Foreign Ministry: Turkmenistan Seeks Billion-Dollar Trade Boost with Afghanistan, Discusses TAPI Pipeline
  3. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan to form working groups to implement the TAPI project
  4. Mining minister of Afghanistan visits Turkmenistan for talks on TAP, railway projects
  5. Afghanistan is ready to start work on the TAPI gas pipeline project
  6. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Progress on TAPI Gas Pipeline Project
  7. Transport, Electricity and TAPI under the spotlight of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan talks in Ashgabat – Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry issued press release on Meredov and Muttaqi meeting
  8. A SOLEMN CEREMONY OF SIGNING A NUMBER OF IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS BETWEEN TURKMENISTAN AND AFGHANISTAN TOOK PLACE IN KABUL
  9. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed TAPI project and LPG supplies
  10. TAPI: All Afghans support this great project, says acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan