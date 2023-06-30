Phase II of Arkadag city development opens up wide opportunities for the participation of Turkish business, says Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

The second stage of the development of the city of Arkadag, envisaging construction of production and infrastructure facilities, opens up wide opportunities for the involvement of Turkish businessmen. This was stated by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a meeting with the Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Chairman of the Association of Chambers and Exchanges of Turkiye Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu at a meeting on Wednesday, 28 June.

During the meeting, special emphasis was placed on the effective nature of the Turkmen-Turkish cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

In foreign trade relations, Turkey acts as the main and reliable partner of Turkmenistan. Leading Turkish companies make a significant contribution to the development of key sectors of the national economy, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov noted, expressing Turkmenistan’s readiness to expand effective cooperation with representatives of Turkish business circles.

During the meeting, it was stated that cooperation between Turkmenistan and Turkey, based on the principles of mutual trust and equality, is developing at a high level. This is an important factor in consolidating political actions in the international arena and mutual support for constructive initiatives put forward by two countries aimed at solving topical issues on the regional and global agenda.///nCa, 30 June 2023

