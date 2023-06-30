News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Phase II of Arkadag city development opens up wide opportunities for the participation of Turkish business, says Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Phase II of Arkadag city development opens up wide opportunities for the participation of Turkish business, says Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

By

The second stage of the development of the city of Arkadag, envisaging construction of production and infrastructure facilities, opens up wide opportunities for the involvement of Turkish businessmen. This was stated by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a meeting with the Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Chairman of the Association of Chambers and Exchanges of Turkiye Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu at a meeting on Wednesday, 28 June.

During the meeting, special emphasis was placed on the effective nature of the Turkmen-Turkish cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

In foreign trade relations, Turkey acts as the main and reliable partner of Turkmenistan. Leading Turkish companies make a significant contribution to the development of key sectors of the national economy, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov noted, expressing Turkmenistan’s readiness to expand effective cooperation with representatives of Turkish business circles.

During the meeting, it was stated that cooperation between Turkmenistan and Turkey, based on the principles of mutual trust and equality, is developing at a high level. This is an important factor in consolidating political actions in the international arena and mutual support for constructive initiatives put forward by two countries aimed at solving topical issues on the regional and global agenda.///nCa, 30 June 2023

#Turkmenistan, #Arkadag, #Arkadag_City, #opportunity, #second_phase, #Turkey, #Turkiye, #partnership, #Minister_of_Industry_and_Technology_of_Türkiye, #Mehmet_Fatih_Kacir, #Chairman_of_the_Association_of_Chambers_and_Exchanges_of_Turkiye, #Rifat_Hisarcıklıoğlu,

Related posts:

  1. SerdarGB led the groundbreaking ceremony of II phase of the smart-city Arkadag – Arkadag city will open on 29 June
  2. National Leader of the Turkmen people Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye
  3. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov preseneted partnership opportunities for Korean business in Turkmenistan
  4. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with representatives of American and Ukrainian business
  5. Regional Leaders congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his birthday
  6. Delegations from 14 countries to take part in the opening of the city of Arkadag
  7. Experience of Tatarstan Innopolis may be replicated in the development of the smart city of Arkadag in Turkmenistan 
  8. Turkish experts may take part in the restoration of historical sites in Turkmenistan
  9. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov awarded the Order of TURKSOY and the medal of the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World
  10. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov invited TURKSOY Secretary General to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan