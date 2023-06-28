Delegations from 14 countries to take part in the opening of the city of Arkadag

On 29 June, Turkmenistan will host a grand opening ceremony of the first stage of the smart city of Arkadag, which is built in the ecologically favorable foothill valley of Kopetdag. A record number of guests from 14 foreign countries and 12 international organizations are expected at this significant event, CentralAsia.news reports.

Totally 93 delegates from Austria, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Germany, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Qatar, Korea, Uzbekistan, the Russian Federation, Turkiye and Japan will attend the ceremony.

25 delegates are expected from international institutions such as the UN, CIS, OSCE, UN—Habibat, UNESCO, the Union of Architects of Russia, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Sambo Federation, the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic States, TURKSOY, Eurasia Patent, the Eurasian Economic Cooperation Organization.

The heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, 41 business partners from 19 foreign companies, as well as dozens of correspondents of world news agencies will take part in the celebrations.

In total, about 180 guests will attend the festival. A festive parade will take place in the morning of 29 June. A drone show, a large-scale firework and a concert will culminate the ceremony in the evening.

The city of Arkadag has the status of a “City of national importance”. On 16 Jun 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a groundbreaking ceremony for the second stage of the Arkadag city.

As part of the first stage of development, 336 buildings were built, incuding two– and multi-storey comfortable residential buildings, public, educational, medical and cultural facilities, sports facilities and engineering systems.

The smart city of Arkadag has also become a beneficiary of the project “Sustainable, Resilient, Climate-Smart and Innovative solutions in Urban Development in the OSCE region”.///nCa, 28 June 2023

