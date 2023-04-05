National Leader of the Turkmen people Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye

On Tuesday, April 4, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu. During the meeting, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Arkadag noted the expansion of the Turkmen-Turkish dialogue in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. The Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission for Economic Cooperation and the Business Council play an important role in the implementation of joint projects.

The fuel and energy, transport and communication, agricultural, food and textile industries, as well as high-tech and environmental fields, food and pharmaceutical industries were highlighted as promising areas for the implementation of joint projects in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov spoke about the Arkadag smart city project. In the new city, preference will be given to environmentally friendly production, electric buses and electric taxi vehicles, and huge prospects for bilateral cooperation open up in this direction, he said.

Another promising area of cooperation is the exchange of experience in the field of advanced services based on digital solutions.

In this context, it is planned to create a unified system of emergency services in settlements, Arkadag said.

During the meeting, the prospects for the development of partnership between the business circles of the two countries were discussed. As noted, Turkmenistan is aimed at building up the potential of small and medium-sized business and its integration into the international space, which is of particular importance for activating multifaceted business cooperation on a broader scale.

Touching upon the possibilities of partnership in the field of rational use of land and water resources, Arkadag noted that there are good prospects for exchanging experience with Turkish businessmen in construction of water supply system and purchasing products necessary for these projects.

Hisarcıklıoğlu told Türkiye produces pipe products for water supply systems that meet modern quality and environmental standards. It is suitable for the local climate of Turkmenistan.

Besides economic issues, the parties also touched upon the topic of humanitarian cooperation. The Turkish businessman noted the prospects for Turkmen youth who want to get an education in Turkish educational institutions.///nCa, 5 April 2023