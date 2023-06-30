Turkish experts may take part in the restoration of historical sites in Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

During the meeting on Wednesday, 28 June, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Secretary General of the Union of Engineers and Architects of the Turkic World Ilyas Demirji exchanged views on the preservation and restoration of historical monuments in Turkmenistan.

In this context, the National Leader of the Turkmen people expressed readiness to explore the possibility of participation of Turkish specialists in the reconstruction of the Mausoleum of Sultan Sanjar.

The mausoleum commemorates Ahmad Sanjar, a Seljuk ruler of Khorasan. It was built in 1157 in the medieval city of Merv in the Karakum Desert in Turkmenistan. The tomb is part of The State Historical and Cultural Park “Ancient Merv”, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Demirci also voiced a number of proposals for the implementation of joint projects in the future and expressed the desire of the Turkish side to take part in the construction of facilities of the second stage of the development of Arkadag city. ///nCa, 30 June 2023

