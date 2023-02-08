Turkmenistan joins the Group of Friends for Sustainable Urbanization to advance the Arkadag city project through multilateral platforms

Turkmenistan joins the Group of Friends of UN-Habitat for Sustainable Urbanization and the New Urban Agenda.
The Group is chaired by Poland and Zimbabwe and it was formed in June 2022 to serve as a political intermediary between the General Assembly and the United Nations Secretariat in New York. Currently, more than 30 countries have joined the Group.
Turkmenistan’s membership in the Group will open new opportunities in the following fields:
- to advance the Arkadag city project through multilateral platforms;
- to exchange the experience in urban legislation, study of legal methodologies and mechanisms that contribute to the sustainable development of cities;
- promotion of international activities aimed at ensuring the good quality of housing and sustainable urban development;
- intensification of cooperation in order to improve the public management in urban economy;
- implementation of global programs and strategies in the field of development of high-tech, environmentally friendly, disaster-resistant, socially adapted cities. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 7 February 2023