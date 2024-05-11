News Central Asia (nCa)

Trilateral working group Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan on improving connectivity in the Caspian Sea convened in Baku

On 10 May 2024 the first meeting of the trilateral working group on optimization of connectivity in the Caspian Sea was held at the Headquarters of the Permanent Secretariat of Interstate Committee  TRACECA in Baku, Azerbaijan in a hybrid format.

During the meeting, representatives of the Parties involved (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan) discussed in detail the items of the Action Plan, which includes multilateral measures requiring joint coordination and local measures, and also spoke on a number of initiatives aimed at improving the activities of shipping companies and ports, as well as conditions for international road transport, TRACECA reports.

The objective of this working group is to develop and implement measures aimed at:

  • reduction of the time of stay of ships in ports and the ferries at berths
  • eliminating the cases of waiting for a ferry by cargo vehicles
  • reducing the time of cargo operations (loading/unloading) in ports for ferries.

Within the framework of the Action Plan between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, a number of specific steps are envisaged, including:

  • reducing time of cargo operations in ports
  • simplifying payment procedures
  • integrating information systems of ports and shipping companies
  • harmonizing rules for safe transport of dangerous goods.

These measures are aimed at optimizing time and resource costs, improving the efficiency of transport infrastructure and creating favorable conditions for the development of international trade in the Caspian Sea. The strategic importance of such cooperation lies in strengthening economic and transport links between the participating countries, which contributes to the further development of regional integration and cooperation.

The trilateral working group will continue its work on the realization of actions agreed at the meeting on an ongoing basis and regularly exchange information on progress towards achieving the goals set.

TRACECA is an internationally recognized programme uniting the transport system of 14 countries that have signed the “Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for Development of the Europe-the Caucasus-Asia corridor” and strive to develop economic relations, trade and transport links in the regions of Europe, the Black Sea, the Caucasus, the Caspian Sea and Asia.

According to this Agreement, cargo transportation along Europe- the Caucasus-Asia corridor is carried out by various modes of transport, such as road, rail, air and water. Special attention is paid to water transport, which plays a key role in the development of the entire corridor. Support and promotion of transportation along water routes are among the priorities of the TRACECA programme.

Turkmenistan joined the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the Development of the Europe–Caucasus–Asia Corridor, the basic legal document of the TRACECA, in November 2023.///nCa, 11 May 2024

 

 

