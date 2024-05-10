Commemoration Held at Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan for National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 101st Birthday

News Central Asia (nCa)

On the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of Azerbaijan, a commemorative event was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Gismet Gozalov and invited guests laid flowers at the bust of Heydar Aliyev located within the embassy building.

Ambassador Gozalov opened the ceremony with a speech highlighting the life and achievements of the national leader. He elaborated on Heydar Aliyev’s pivotal role in shaping modern Azerbaijan, fostering international recognition for the country, and driving its economic recovery.

The event welcomed the participation the Ambassador of Türkiye to Turkmenistan, Ahmet Demirok. Turkish businessman Sefa Gomdeniz shared his personal recollections of the great leader, expressing deep appreciation and admiration for Heydar Aliyev’s remarkable personality and selfless dedication to serving the Azerbaijani people.

Representatives of public organizations, media outlets, and Azerbaijanis living in Turkmenistan also attended the commemorative event. ///nCa, 10 May 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan)

Here are some photos from the event:

