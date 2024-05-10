E-Commerce in Turkmenistan turning the corner

The ecosystem of e-commerce in Turkmenistan is turning the corner. Consumer confidence, the central element for success in the digital marketplace, is rising fast.

Statista estimates that the volume of ecommerce in Turkmenistan will reach about USD 370 million this year. The projected annual growth is 8.06%, which will bring the trade volume of ecommerce to USD 544 million by 2029.

According to the projections of Statista, the number of users of the ecommerce platforms will be approximately 800000 by 2029.

Looking at the way the people in Turkmenistan are turning to online shopping, these estimates seem rather conservative. The real growth is quite likely to be much higher than that.

The online platforms including stores and service providers are also growing fast. There are already more than 300 online stores offering a vast variety of items and services. We are talking here of only the entrepreneurs and enterprises who have a structured web presence and have registered with the authorities as online providers of goods and services.

The digital marketplace, in its B2C structure, understands that the ease of use and reliability are essential for their success. A satisfied customer is the best advertisement they can have.

The postal service of Turkmenistan (Turkmen Pochta) is playing an important role in the promotion of ecommerce. — https://shop.post.tm/

The entrepreneurs and companies can display their products at the website of the postal service. The post office that has its own presence in every corner of the country, makes quick delivery of the orders. It is beneficial for all – the seller, the buyer, and the post office. Currently, the post office is handling about 10000 parcel deliveries a day.

On B2B side, the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan has been tasked with introducing advanced methods for conducting electronic trading.

Of the hundreds of ecommerce stores and services, here are just a few:

Ynamdar – https://www.ynamdar.com/tm/ag

Online shopping platform offering a wide range of products. The product catalog includes beauty products, groceries, home supplies, baby care, pet supplies, and more.

AUH – https://auh.com.tm/en

Online taxi service. Car, micro-bus and bus available for online hire for intercity travel. Other transport solutions including purchase of tickets.

Asmanexpress – https://asmanexpress.com/ru

Asmanexpress is the first online technology platform in Turkmenistan offering a delivery service in minutes. The online technology platform offers more than 15 thousand types of household goods, from food, household chemicals and household goods at the lowest prices, the fastest delivery and high-quality goods. Their number is constantly increasing. Delivery is carried out in the city of Ashgabat.

Asmanexpress is a reliable delivery of goods in a matter of minutes. Here, the minimum order amount is 49.00 TMT. The cost of delivery is 14.99 tmt.

Arassa asman is the fastest delivery of bottled water (19 liters). A unique opportunity to order trial water for 10 days. Free replacement of bottles from other companies.

Asmanshop is a virtual shopping in boutiques of famous world brands with the possibility of free fitting at home.

Asmanjobs is your assistant in finding the perfect job and employees, under special conditions.

NesipEtsin – https://nesipetsin.com

Online marketplace offering multicategory products. The product catalog includes clothing for men and women, home cleaning products, stationery, home appliances, pet supplies, home textiles, home decor, computers, furniture, books, and gift items. Their app is available to download from the google play store and apple app store.

Taze Market – http://tazemarket.com.tm

Online platform offering multi-category products. The product catalog includes deodorants, cleaning supplies, honey, dried fruits, and more.

Arzan al market is an online marketplace. Sale of household chemicals with home delivery. You can order household chemicals in the online market at a good price. This app is available on the Play Market and the App Store.

Galam-Tm – https://galam.tm/index.php?route=common/home

GALAM.TM is the largest online store of office stationery, school supplies, books, creative goods, souvenirs and gifts that has been in existence for 14 years. Brands associated are Acord, Bic, HP, and others. Its app is available on the Android platform.

Ikinokat – https://ikinokat.com

Different categories of items from food to branded clothes and accessories

Elektronika – https://elektronika.tm/?locale=ru

Online platform offering a wide range of consumer electronic products. The product catalog includes mobiles, computers, kitchen appliances, and more.

Turkmen Galkan – https://turkmenkalkan.com.tm/

The joint Turkmen-Turkish footwear enterprise “Türkmen-Kalkan” of the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan was founded in 1997. It specializes in shoes and havy duty boots in accordance with orders from the military and law enforcement agencies of Turkmenistan, as well as various types of sports and civilian shoes. The joint venture is equipped with the most modern equipment from Russia, the Czech Republic, Turkey and Germany for the production of footwear for various purposes and types. The products can be purchased from their showroom at Oguzkhan Street in Ashgabat or from their website. /// nCa, 10 May 2024