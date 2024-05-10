News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan will buy construction steel and marble from Afghanistan

Turkmenistan will buy construction steel and marble from Afghanistan

By

Turkmenistan will buy sizeable quantities of construction steel bars and marble from Afghanistan, reports the Afghan media.

Nooruddin Azizi, acting minister of commerce and industry of Afghanistan, told the local media in Kabul on 7 May 2024 that agreements have also been made for the export of 150,000 tons of steel bars and 100,000 cubic meters of marble to Turkmenistan, which are expected to be exported to this country in the near future.”

Construction steel and marble are among the products in which Afghanistan is not only self-sufficient but also has the surplus capacity to export. /// 10 May 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Afghanistan is self-sufficient in steel production
  2. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan are completing the construction of a substation in Herat
  3. Afghanistan-Turkmenistan Trade Reaches $481 Million in 2023
  4. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan Strengthen Trade Ties with New Deals
  5. Aqina-Andkhoy Railway Line Construction Resumed In Afghanistan
  6. Construction of the TAPI gas pipeline in Afghanistan territory will continue next year
  7. Turkmenistan will build grain elevator at border with Afghanistan, other plans include construction of cargo handling facility, and railway line to Herat
  8. Turkmenistan-Afghanistan coordination meeting at Imamnazar-Akina point – construction of railway line resumed
  9. Transport, Electricity and TAPI under the spotlight of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan talks in Ashgabat – Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry issued press release on Meredov and Muttaqi meeting
  10. Afghanistan Eyes Balanced Trade with Central Asia
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan