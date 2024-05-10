Turkmenistan will buy construction steel and marble from Afghanistan

Turkmenistan will buy sizeable quantities of construction steel bars and marble from Afghanistan, reports the Afghan media.

Nooruddin Azizi, acting minister of commerce and industry of Afghanistan, told the local media in Kabul on 7 May 2024 that agreements have also been made for the export of 150,000 tons of steel bars and 100,000 cubic meters of marble to Turkmenistan, which are expected to be exported to this country in the near future.”

Construction steel and marble are among the products in which Afghanistan is not only self-sufficient but also has the surplus capacity to export. /// 10 May 2024