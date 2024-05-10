Under Turkmenistan’s initiative, the United Nations Games Conclude with a Grand Closing Ceremony

The Inaugural United Nations New York-based Missions Games came to a triumphant end today with a grand closing ceremony held at the UN Headquarters in New York. The Games, organized by the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, were held within the framework of the UN General Assembly Sustainable Development Week, and were dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi. The Games were co-organized by the Permanent Missions of Australia, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar and El Salvador.

The month-long event saw over 300 athletes from 85 countries and 18 organizations, representing diplomatic and consular missions, the UN Secretariat, and specialized agencies based in New York, compete in eight different sports: football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, pickleball, running, chess, and yoga.

The Games aimed to foster unity, trust, and physical well-being among Permanent Missions and UN agencies in New York, promoting the values of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and healthy competition.

The closing ceremony brought together the Games participants, winners, organizers, and distinguished guests. Speaking at the ceremony, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, Ambassador Aksoltan Ataeva, highlighted the significance of the Games initiated by Turkmenistan in promoting constructive sports diplomacy in the current international environment.

The Ambassador emphasized that one of the priority areas of Turkmenistan’s peace-loving foreign policy is the implementation of the global agenda “Sport for Peace and Development,” and the Games served as a testament to the power of sports diplomacy to unite countries and peoples, regardless of their political views and cultural differences.

During the closing ceremony, winners in various disciplines were awarded trophies and valuable gifts. Heads of diplomatic missions and UN agencies expressed their gratitude to Turkmenistan for the initiative and organization of the sporting events, as well as underlined their support in holding the next Diplomatic Games of Friendship of the United Nations in 2025.

For more information and photos, please visit: https://bit.ly/UN_GAMES_VIDEO_PHOTO

Winners of the Inaugural United Nations New York-based Missions Games (Diplomatic Games – 2024):

Pickleball

1st Place: “Tim Tams” – Alexandra Jones and Kelvin Jones (Australia)

2nd Place: “Tall and Small” – Duyen Lovell and Sean Lovell (UNHQ)

Basketball

1st Place: Central America/France team

2nd Place: Russian Federation

Yoga

1st Place: Sneha Dubey, Assel Syrymbet, Ha Nguyen

2nd Place: Ruby Kumar, Nodira Akhmedova, Mahri Eyeberdiyeva

3rd Place: Julie Grandperrin, Lorea Salterain, Nathalie Delorme

Chess

1st Place: Kyaw Thit (UNHQ)

2nd Place: Murat Sazanov, Mukesh Kumar

Volleyball

1st Place: Russian Federation

2nd Place: Pacific Warriors

Tennis

1st Place: Talal Abdulaziz M H Al-naama (Qatar)

2nd Place: Hojamyrat Eyeberdiyev (Turkmenistan)

Junior Tennis

1st Place: Milana Yarashuk (UN-OHRLLS)

2nd Place: Kerim Eyeberdiyev (Turkmenistan)

Running

Ladies

1st Place: Karla Tejeda

2nd Place: Martina Müller

3rd Place: Assel Syrymbet

Men

1st Place: Guillermo Caballero

2nd Place: Aziz Muzdybayev

3rd Place: Laurin Borzym

Football

1st Place: Mexico

2nd Place: Israel

///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 8 May 2024