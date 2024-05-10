Turkmenistan Announces Grand Celebration for 300th Anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi

On 10 May 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan jointly presented a program of events to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi during a press briefing, hosted by MFA Turkmenistan.

The event was moderated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ms.Myakhri Byashimova and Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Nursakhet Shirimov.

The briefing was attended by heads and representatives of diplomatic missions of foreign states and representative of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, foreign and Turkmen mass media.

The year 2024 was declared the year of “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fraga”, and in this regard, the plan for large-scale celebrations is being realized in Turkmenistan and abroad.

In particular, on 17-18 May 2024 Ashgabat will host an international conference with the participation of ministers of culture dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi.

Ministers of culture, representatives of the academic community, heads of major international organizations are invited to participate in the forum. Currently, more than 17 countries have expressed an interest to participate in this conference, and delegations from 20 countries are expected to be invited, the Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan said.

The official opening of the conference will take place on 17 May. The plenary session The conference will include a welcome message from the President of Turkmenistan and speeches from attending ministers.

Inauguration of Magtymguly Fragi Cultural and Park Complex (the Friendship of Peoples) is scheduled for 17 May evening in Ashgabat’s southern district. The complex features a monument to Magtymguly alongside foreign classical poets, writers, philosophers and thinkers.

On 18 May, in the morning, the conference participants will take part in a flower-laying ceremony at the Constitution Monument on the occasion of Constitution Day and the State Flag of Turkmenistan.

Then the work of the conference will continue in four themed sessions:

The life and work of Magtymguly Fragi (venue: State Library) The philosophical legacy of Magtymguly Fragi in the modern world (venue: State Museum) Magtymguly Fragi and World Culture (venue: Turkmen State Institute of Culture) Global Promotion of Magtymguly Fragi’s Works (venue: State Art Academy)

A declaration is expected to be adopted at the end of the conference.

A rich cultural program awaits attending delegations, including concert at the Mukam Palace, Akhal-Teke horse shows by the Galkynysh equestrian group, city tours of Ashgabat, and a trip to Arkadag city.

The press briefing emphasized the global significance of Magtymguly Fragi’s legacy. The inclusion of his manuscript collection in UNESCO’s “Memory of the World” register highlight the poet’s enduring impact.

It was also noted that the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fraga was included in the List of significant dates for joint celebration with UNESCO in 2024-2025.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) declared 2024 as the year of Magtymguly Fragi. ///MFA Turkmenistan/nCa, 10 May 2024