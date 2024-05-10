Russian and Kazakhstan diplomats led a flower-laying ceremony in Turkmenbashi

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 9 May 2024, the head of the consular post of the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan in the city of Turkmenbashi A.M. Korzhov and the Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zh.G. Zhumbergenov took part in the ceremony of laying flowers at the eternal flame monument in the central square of the city.

The diplomats from Russia and Kazakhstan also paid tribute to the fallen defenders of the Fatherland at the military memorial at the Russian City Cemetery, the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan reports.
Here are some photos from the event:   

