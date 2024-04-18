Turkmenistan launched second section of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabad high-speed highway

On Wednesday, 17 April 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov led the opening ceremony of the Tejen-Mary section of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway.

Construction of the 600-kilometer highway began in January 2019 and is progressing in three stages:

Ashgabat-Tejen (203 km) – completed in October 2021

Tejen-Mary (109 km) – inaugurated in April 2024 (present)

Mary-Turkmenabat (288 km) – construction commenced in January 2024

The new highway significantly reduces travel times for people and goods, forming a crucial link in international transport corridors that connect Turkmenistan to the Asia-Pacific region.

Some technical specifications

JSC “Türkmen Awtoban” serves as the general contractor for the project. The six-lane autobahn boasts a 34.5-meter width, with each carriageway measuring 11.25 meters and a 3.75-meter traffic area, adhering to the world’s highest standards for such facilities.

The road features a robust structure, with a 60-centimeter stone coating layer, followed by 20-centimeter layers, and a final three-layer asphalt pavement totaling 22 centimeters.

The highway accommodates various bridges, underpasses, and surface passages. Adhering to international guidelines, 69 structures line the route, including hydraulic works, eco-bridges for wildlife and agricultural machinery, alongside essential engineering and communication systems.

For enhanced convenience, rest areas with parking lots, shops, cafes, a gas station, and toll booths are located along the highway. Traffic control is ensured by a comprehensive system that gathers and transmits traffic data to a monitoring center via continuous video surveillance. Weather station reports, including humidity and visibility, are also integrated into the system.

Special telephone points connect directly to the control center, allowing drivers and passengers to request urgent assistance.

Recognizing the area’s rich fauna, the highway incorporates safe crossings for wildlife traversing the Karakum Desert.

The launch ceremony of the new segment of the autobahn was attended by deputy prime ministers, heads and representatives of the Mejlis, line ministries and departments, military and law enforcement agencies, the governor of Mary province, diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as Turkmen and foreign media based in the country.

The participants of 38th meeting of the Conference of Heads and Responsible Representatives of Railway Transport Enterprises of the member States of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD) and other honored guests also attended the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President stressed that the development of modern transport corridors of the country in the East–West and North–South directions remains one of the priority goals, the success of which is largely determined by the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway with a length of 600 kilometers. In this context, the construction of the autobahn is another evidence of the revival of the ancient Great Silk Road in a modern format.

As noted, the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat highway, the route of which runs through the territory of the Akhal and Mary provincesd, will connect Ashgabat with the Lebap province and will allow to overcome the huge distance between the capital and the region in a very short time, ensuring unhindered transportation of passengers and cargo.

The new highway has been awarded several international certificates:

NEC Telekommunication Ltd. (Japan) – international certificate “For using innovative technologies along the high-speed highway”.

The company “Grenoble D’Electronique et D’automatismes (GEA)” (France) – certificate “For compliance with high standards of video surveillance and payment systems on a high-speed road”.

VCE Vienna Consulting Engineers ZT GmbH (Austria) – International certificates “For compliance with the European guidelines for technical approval and standards for the construction of high-speed roads”, “For compliance with ISO 9001 standards for quality control of high-speed roads” and “For compliance of high-speed roads with the methodological manuals of road construction RAA 2008, RAL 2012”.

The head of state handed over new passenger buses to the Mary province, and then, accompanied by all participants of the ceremony, drove along the new highway. He made a stop at a gas station, familiarized with its equipment.

After the celebration, the President returned to Ashgabat.

Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the opening ceremony of the Tejen–Mary section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway

Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!

Today we are once again witnessing grandiose events in our sovereign Homeland. One of them is the opening ceremony of the Tejen–Mary section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high–speed highway. In general, today in the city of Mary, Mary province, the commissioning of the Center for Maternal and Child Health Protection, as well as a residential complex of 59 two–storey houses, will take place. In addition, about 200 modern buses will be given to the residents of the region as a gift.

Dear friends! Dear participants of the solemn event! I sincerely congratulate you on these wonderful events.

Dear friends!

This year, which is held under the motto “The Fount of wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”, colossal reforms are being successfully implemented in independent Turkmenistan, as evidenced by the current celebration, which will be an unforgettable event in the history of domestic road construction.

Dear friends!

As you know, the opening ceremony of the Ashgabat–Tejen section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat highway took place on 29 October 2021 with the participation of Arkadag Hero. And today, the second segment of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat highway connecting Tejen and Mary is being commissioned, along which many modern facilities have been built and the necessary amenities for passengers and drivers are available. The positive dynamics in the implementation of such a large–scale project reflects the worthy continuity of the noble traditions of our ancestors – to build roads and build bridges.

Dear friends!

The development of modern transport corridors of the country in the East–West and North–South directions remains one of the priority goals, the success of which is largely determined by the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat 600-km long high-speed highway. The construction of the autobahn is another evidence of the revival of the ancient highway – the Great Silk Road – in a modern format.

The Ashgabat–Turkmenabat highway, which runs through the territory of the Akhal and Mary provinces, will connect Ashgabat with the Lebap province and will allow to travel the huge distance between the capital and the region in a very short time. It will also ensure the smooth transportation of passengers and cargo. The completion of the construction of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway will provide an opportunity to significantly increase the capacity of the country’s transport system and the quality of logistics services. The improvement of the transport system, in turn, will have a huge impact on the dynamics of the national economy.

Dear friends!

Turkmenistan is located at the junction of two continents, and such an advantageous location gives a huge advantage in forming an international transport and logistics corridor, integrating the domestic transport sector into the global system and building up trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties with partner countries. Therefore, we will continue to constructively engage in the construction of highways in the country and the formation of international transport corridors.

Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!

In independent Turkmenistan, great importance is attached to the protection of human health, the prevention of diseases and the establishment of the principles of a healthy lifestyle. The latest generation of technical developments and advanced achievements of medical practice in the world are being introduced into the national health care system. The Maternal and Child Health Center, which is being opened today in Mary, is a clear example of the efforts we are taking in this area. The specialized institution is equipped with everything necessary to strengthen the health of mother and child. The Maternal and Child Health Center, which will become one of the main health protection facilities, will serve the population for many years.

Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!

We constantly take care of improving the social and living conditions of our compatriots, modern comfortable residential buildings are being built and put into operation. In a complex of 59 two-storey houses built in the city of Mary, all amenities have been created for citizens. We will continue to work to improve the standard of living of the population and provide them with housing.

Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!

Once again, I sincerely congratulate everyone on the grandiose events taking place these days of the year “The Fount of wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” – the opening of the Tejen–Mary section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway, the Center for Maternal and Child Health, a new residential area in the city of Mary, as well as the transfer of modern buses as a gift to residents of the region.

I wish you good health, a happy peaceful life and great success in your work! ///nCa, 18 April 2024 [photo credit – TDH/nCa]