Turkmenistan releases its Second Voluntary National Review on the Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), within the framework of the joint project “Partnering for SDG acceleration. Phase II” implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, provided technical assistance in the preparation of the second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the progress in achieving the country’s sustainable development goals adopted by the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The review provides an assessment of progress on the implementation of the nationalized SDG targets set for the country for the period until 2030.

The process of preparing the Review was coordinated by state bodies representing the ministries and departments of the country, under the leadership of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan that acted as the coordinating body for the implementation of the SDGs. The process also included active participation of members of the SDG Working Group and involved all stakeholders, including representatives of business sector, scientific institutions, civil society, and other UN Agencies in Turkmenistan. To provide an assessment of the progress on SDGs’ implementation in the country along with the 5 goals recommended by the UN system – 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industrialization, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Industrialization, Innovation and Infrastructure) and 17 (Partnership for Sustainable Development) the Review provides an in-depth analysis of 6 more country priority sustainable development goals, such as 1 (Eradicating poverty), 2 (Zero hunger), 3 (Good health and well-being), 4 (Quality education), 5 (Gender equality) and 13 (Combating climate change).

The national review of Turkmenistan is a new stage in the implementation of the SDGs, which takes into account modern challenges and realities, and outlines the importance of developing further strategic directions for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Second VNR of Turkmenistan on the achievement of the SDGs is unique for several reasons. Firstly, the current Review, in addition to the focus goals recommended by the UN, includes six additional goals that reflect the key strategic directions of the country’s development: health care; quality and inclusive education; food security; gender equality; improving people’s well-being and protection of the environment.

Secondly, like all countries of the world, Turkmenistan has experienced the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Review presents the national experience of Turkmenistan in countering the pandemic, thanks to which the country was able to move to a new important parameter of sustainable development.

Thirdly, the Review presents the progress achieved in improving the institutional framework for ensuring the effective implementation of the SDGs. This creates favorable conditions for accelerating digitalization, entrepreneurship growth and the application of innovative and environmentally friendly technologies for the benefit of current and future generations.

Finally, the strategic policy documents were assessed for the integration of the SDGs. The assessment demonstrated that the level of integration of SDG targets into the national strategies, programs and action plans remains high, up to 85%. This ensures the continuity of the implementation of the SDGs in completed and newly adopted national programs.

The VNR-2023 of Turkmenistan is published on the official website of the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF).

This Review will be presented by the Government Delegation of Turkmenistan with the participation of young SDG Ambassadors at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York in July 2023. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 27 June 2023

