Tajikistan’s Almosi Valley Joins FAO’s Global Agricultural Heritage Network as a first addition from Central Asia

Tajikistan’s Almosi Valley has been recognized as the first Central Asian addition to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) network. This milestone brings the total number of designated systems to 99 across 29 countries, with the network expected to surpass 100 by the FAO’s 80th anniversary Certificate Award Ceremony on October 31, 2025.

“As it extends to new regions and countries, the GIAHS network is once again demonstrating its distinctive role in showcasing agricultural systems that promote traditions nurtured by communities and ways of pursuing their livelihoods in harmony with nature,” said Kaveh Zahedi, Director of the Office of Climate Change, Biodiversity and environment at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). “As we confront the climate crisis and loss of biodiversity, the contribution age old ways to build resilience and use biodiversity sustainably is all the more vital in transforming our agrifood systems to keep up with the challenges.”

Launched in 2002 at the World Summit for Sustainable Development, the GIAHS programme aims to protect family farming and traditional agricultural systems threatened by climate change, community displacement, and biodiversity loss. By balancing conservation, sustainable adaptation, and socioeconomic development, the programme provides technical assistance, promotes traditional agricultural knowledge, and fosters markets for agricultural products, agrotourism, and other opportunities.

The Almosi Valley, nestled in Tajikistan’s rugged mountain landscapes, exemplifies the principles of integrated agropastoral system. Combining seasonal transhumance of sheep with the cultivation of grapes, cereals, orchards, and vegetables, the valley has sustained resilient communities for centuries. The system supports food and livelihood security, conserves agrobiodiversity, and preserves cultural heritage despite challenges like soil erosion, water scarcity, and climate variability.

The valley is home to diverse ecosystems and a variety of crops and livestock, including landraces of wheat, barley, and vegetables, as well as the local Hisori sheep. The Pink Toifi grape, a cornerstone of the valley’s identity, is processed into raisins, syrup (shirini), juice, and wine, showcasing the region’s agricultural ingenuity.

Farming in Almosi is guided by ancestral practices such as contour planting, organic fertilization, and ancient irrigation methods to conserve water. The Muchal calendar, which uses environmental cues to guide agricultural activities, further reflects the valley’s deep-rooted knowledge. Community management, coordinated through mahalla (neighborhood) committees, family farms, cooperatives, and collective farms, ensures the transmission of knowledge, shared resource use, and cultural continuity. ///nCa, 9 July 2025 [photo credit – FAO]